Minnesota Aurora adding 2nd team — and you can try out for it

The Minnesota Aurora are adding a second team in 2024 that will be part of the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), the women’s soccer club announced Wednesday.

The new team will be called Aurora 2, and players will be added through Aurora tryouts and recruiting.

Aurora 2 will start play in the spring of 2024 and serve as a pathway for players aspiring to make the first team, which will remain a part of the USL W League.

A search for coaching staff for the new team will begin in October with player tryouts for the team to follow in December and January. Players who are interested in trying out can complete this form.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

The UPSL is the largest pro-development league in North America and has nearly 400 clubs competing nationwide. The semi-pro league is in the fourth tier of the U.S. soccer league system.

“UPSL is a perfect fit for Aurora to grow. I am looking forward to finding top talent in Minnesota to represent Aurora 2 on and off the field,” said Nicole Lukic, Aurora’s sporting director, in a news release.

“Aurora 2 will increase our community engagement on so many levels. I am excited to increase our player pool, grow our technical staff, and to provide our fans with an opportunity to continue supporting Aurora soccer.”

In its first two seasons, the Aurora went undefeated in regular season play at 23-0-1 and won the Heartland Division title both years. The team was USL W finalists in 2022 and USL W quarterfinalists in 2023.