Fairview Health Services announces plans to cut 250 jobs

Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services says it’s cutting 250 jobs across its hospitals and clinics.

Fairview says the jobs will be cut before the end of the year, and most of the affected jobs are not full-time positions.

In a statement, the organization says health care is facing “tremendous pressures,” including increased labor costs and reimbursement rates that it says are not keeping up with inflation.

Earlier this year, Allina Health announced it would cut 350 jobs across its health care system.

“As we evaluate operations, prioritize our patients and support the team members who care for them, we must evolve as a team,” Fairview’s statement said. “Today’s [Thursday’s] announcement of changes across our organization is a difficult but necessary step in building a strong and sustainable future for Fairview.”

A Fairview spokesperson said the cuts are less than 1 percent of the overall workforce.

They said the laid-off employees will receive job search assistance, retraining, and priority hiring for 1,600 other open jobs within the Fairview system.

Fairview runs 10 hospitals and 60 clinics in Minnesota.