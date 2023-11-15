Did you throw away your Minnesota rebate check? Replacements are on the way

Minnesotans who didn’t cash their rebate checks on time or accidentally tossed them earlier this year could see replacements issued in the next few weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue on Wednesday announced it plans to send 150,000 replacement checks — with the first set shipping this week and the next slated to go out the first week of December.

To avoid another mix-up, revenue officials urged eligible residents to keep an eye out for plain white envelopes with return addresses from Submittable Holdings in Missoula, Mont. The checks will also bear the signature of Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart.

The firm contracted with the state to issue the rebate checks of $260 for individuals or $520 for married couples filing jointly if they fell below applicable income thresholds in 2021. Additional rebates were to be added for dependents.

Revenue officials said the out-of-state return addresses sparked confusion when they sent out initial checks. Now that 60 days have passed, and those checks have expired, a new batch is on the way.

Montana return address making some think rebates are a scam

Re-issued checks left unclaimed after 60 days are set to be turned over to the Department of Commerce’s Unclaimed Property Division.

All told, two million people were expected to receive the one-time rebate payments from the state, totaling nearly $1 billion. That total came in lower than state officials initially forecast.

Minnesota Department of Revenue officials said they used 2019 income tax returns to set their estimate for rebate checks. Those were adjusted to account for population growth between 2019 and 2021. But that led to an overcount of how many dependents could be covered.