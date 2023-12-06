Minnesota leaders to unveil budget forecast, setting stage for Capitol talks

Minnesota officials on Tuesday are set to unveil the latest budget forecast, detailing how the state’s economy is faring and how much money will be on the table for lawmakers next year.

Finance officials are scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss their report at 12:30 p.m., followed by a parade of reaction from lawmakers about how to approach the findings.

Recent revenue updates suggest that lawmakers will have more at their disposal next year than projected when the last big budget report was done in February.

An October report showed the state would bring in roughly $2.4 billion more than anticipated — driven by higher collections of taxes and fees and lower than planned state spending.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell said the state’s trajectory looks positive — at least in the short term. She stopped short of tipping her hand about the forecast during an interview this week.

With the COVID-19 pandemic largely in the rearview mirror, Campbell said this forecast should come with less volatility.

“Our hope is that we’ve returned to being positioned to more accurately predict or forecast what we think our revenues and expenditures are going to look like,” Campbell said.

Assuming the state posts a budget surplus, some of that excess will automatically be added to the state’s rainy day fund, which currently sits at more than $2.85 billion. A report released by Minnesota Management and Budget in October recommended a slightly higher level.

The remainder could be up for grabs as lawmakers return to St. Paul in February. The DFL-led Legislature passed a $72 billion two-year budget earlier this year. Lawmakers are expected to tackle a supplemental budget bill and construction projects bill in 2024.

Legislative leaders have begun laying out priorities ahead of the presentation.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said Democrats left cash aside last year for a capital investment bill in case Republicans won’t support one. The state requires a higher threshold of support to take on debt, which means that Democrats need GOP buy-in to issue bonds to pay for projects.

“If there is bipartisan cooperation, we would see a bonding bill in the nature of $1.7 billion or so,” Hortman said. “And if it is Democrats only that would like to do a bonding bill, then we'll have a state bonding bill in the neighborhood of $800 million.”

After historic state spending last year, Republican leaders said the Legislature should focus on getting more money back to taxpayers.

“So the things that are going to rise to the top are no more additional spending,” said House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring. “And we have to look at some ongoing permanent tax relief for Minnesotans.”