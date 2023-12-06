For many Jewish families celebrating Hanukkah, which begins tonight, the kitchen will be filled with the smell of peeled potatoes fried in oil. Hanukkah celebrates the reclamation of a temple where oil that was meant to last for one day burned for eight. Potato latkes, made with onion, fried until they are a crisp golden brown and often eaten with sour cream or apple sauce, are a symbol of this miracle.



Evana Kvasnik, who is from the fourth generation of the Cecil's Deli family in St. Paul, has made thousands of latkes in her lifetime. On the eve of Hanukkah, she shared her reflections, cooking tips and Cecil’s famous latke recipe. The secret to great latkes, she said, is having the right tools. Also: lots of oil.



Read the recipe below. To hear her conversation with Tom Crann, click on the audio player above.

Directions for potato latkes from Cecils Courtesy image

Potato latkes from Cecil’s Deli

Ingredients

2 large potatoes

1 large onion

1 large egg

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup matzo meal

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Oil for frying

Directions

Grate potatoes and onions, drain the liquid.

Mix with the rest of the ingredients.

Heat oil, fry latkes for a few minutes per side.

Transfer to a serving dish to share and enjoy!