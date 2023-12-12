Minnesota

Holiday light displays, winter events in Minnesota

Carly Berglund
house covered in holiday lights
A house in Hastings thoroughly decorated with holiday lights on Dec. 14, 2020.
Bob Taylor for MPR | 2020

There may not be much snow on the ground, but that festive time of the year is finally here. There are plenty of holiday displays and other events happening around Minnesota to check out this year.

Check out the list below to find one near you.

Holiday light displays

First City of Lights, Bemidji

There are more than half a million lights on display in Bemidji. Pile in the car and turn the radio to 95.5 FM to listen to the music coordinated with lights on display at these homes.

Ray’s Holiday Light Show, Apple Valley

Ray’s Holiday Light Show has an animated light show synchronized to music on 87.9 FM.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights, Duluth

The beloved Bentleyville Tour of Lights is back for another year. They offer free admission, hot cocoa and coffee, but parking will cost $10 per vehicle.

Bentleyville light display14
Attendees walk through the Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" show at Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 30, in downtown Duluth.
Erica Dischino for MPR News

Adelaide Landing Exterior Illumination, Hugo

It’s free to check out these illuminated homes, but visitors are asked to bring a $10 donation per car to the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf.

Valley Lights, Lake Elmo

Every day from 5-10 p.m., visitors can go to Rockpoint Church to see a display of more than 100,000 LED lights.

Hayden’s Holiday Lights, Minneapolis

Hayden’s Holiday Lights show, located on Lyndale Avenue, is on from 4:30-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Mankato

Walk or drive through this holiday light display, open 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The display is open through Dec. 31.

GLOW Holiday Festival, St. Paul

Millions of lights are on display at CHS Field in St. Paul through New Year’s Eve. For more information on the behind-the-scenes preparation that went into the festival click below.

lights adorn trees
GLOW Holiday Festival lights on display at CHS Field in St. Paul on Nov. 15.
Kyre Johnson | MPR News

Celebrate the Light of the World, Willmar

Nearly 900,000 lights are on display daily at Robbins Island in Willmar through New Year’s Eve. This is a free drive-thru display.

Holiday events

Hometown for the Holidays, Stillwater

  • Throughout downtown Stillwater

  • Open the first three weekends in December

There are plenty of opportunities for children to meet Santa, listen to carolers and more events happening in Stillwater. You’ll find a full schedule of events on this website.

Winter sleigh rides, Grand Rapids

  • Located at Forest History Center

  • Open weekends through Feb. 24, 2024

A one-hour long horse drawn sleigh ride costs $25 per person and $20 for Minnesota Historical Society members. Rides are held on Saturdays. Check this website for more details on private rides, which are available at different times for a higher price.

European Christmas Market, St. Paul

  • Located at Union Depot in St. Paul

  • Open weekends through Dec. 17

The European Christmas Market celebrates its 10 year anniversary this year, so there are new additions, including a kid-friendly zone called Santa’s Village. It’s free to attend, but parking at Union Depot will cost $10.

