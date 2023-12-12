Holiday light displays, winter events in Minnesota

There may not be much snow on the ground, but that festive time of the year is finally here. There are plenty of holiday displays and other events happening around Minnesota to check out this year.

Check out the list below to find one near you.

Holiday light displays

There are more than half a million lights on display in Bemidji. Pile in the car and turn the radio to 95.5 FM to listen to the music coordinated with lights on display at these homes.

Ray’s Holiday Light Show has an animated light show synchronized to music on 87.9 FM.

The beloved Bentleyville Tour of Lights is back for another year. They offer free admission, hot cocoa and coffee, but parking will cost $10 per vehicle.

Attendees walk through the Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" show at Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 30, in downtown Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

It’s free to check out these illuminated homes, but visitors are asked to bring a $10 donation per car to the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf.

Every day from 5-10 p.m., visitors can go to Rockpoint Church to see a display of more than 100,000 LED lights.

Hayden’s Holiday Lights show, located on Lyndale Avenue, is on from 4:30-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Walk or drive through this holiday light display, open 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The display is open through Dec. 31.

Millions of lights are on display at CHS Field in St. Paul through New Year’s Eve. For more information on the behind-the-scenes preparation that went into the festival click below.

GLOW Holiday Festival lights on display at CHS Field in St. Paul on Nov. 15. Kyre Johnson | MPR News

Nearly 900,000 lights are on display daily at Robbins Island in Willmar through New Year’s Eve. This is a free drive-thru display.

Arts Hounds Holiday recommendations

Holiday events

Throughout downtown Stillwater

Open the first three weekends in December

There are plenty of opportunities for children to meet Santa, listen to carolers and more events happening in Stillwater. You’ll find a full schedule of events on this website.

Located at Forest History Center

Open weekends through Feb. 24, 2024

A one-hour long horse drawn sleigh ride costs $25 per person and $20 for Minnesota Historical Society members. Rides are held on Saturdays. Check this website for more details on private rides, which are available at different times for a higher price.

Located at Union Depot in St. Paul

Open weekends through Dec. 17

The European Christmas Market celebrates its 10 year anniversary this year, so there are new additions, including a kid-friendly zone called Santa’s Village. It’s free to attend, but parking at Union Depot will cost $10.