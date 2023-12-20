Walz family welcomes a new member, Honey the cat

On Wednesday evening, Gov. Tim Walz announced in a social media post that his family adopted an orange and white cat named Honey.

In August, Walz’s cat Afton went missing. The governor said he slipped out of his Apple AirTag collar to explore the backyard of the current residence of the Governor’s family in Eastcliff.

Several months later, and he has not returned.

Walz posted on Dec. 15 that he is still looking for Afton and hopes he will make his way back home.

As for Honey, Walz said her current favorite napping spots includes under the Christmas tree and on top of a computer keyboard.