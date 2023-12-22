More than 500 grocery store workers in the Brainerd Lakes area started a planned four-day strike Friday.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 work at Cub Foods, SuperValu and Super One Foods stores in Brainerd, Baxter, Crosby and Pequot Lakes. The stores are owned by S & R Quisberg and Miner’s.

A majority of union members voted on Dec. 12 to authorize a strike. The union says employees are seeking better wages, workplace protections and benefits. It has accused the stores of engaging in unfair labor practices, which the store owners deny.

“Striking is always a last resort, however, this type of corporate bullying not only impacts workers but the customers and communities they serve,” UFCW Local 663 President Rena Wong stated in a news release. “Quisberg’s and Miner’s have have left our members with no choice but to stand alongside each other on the picket line to confront their unfair labor practices.”

Chris Quisberg, president of S & R Quisberg, declined to comment about the contract offers, saying he would rather bargain at the negotiating table than in the press. He said the Cub stores are continuing to operate, although will be closing a few hours early.

“We’ve had lots of good outpouring from customers coming into the store or volunteers helping us to keep the stores open and really appreciate that,” Quisberg said.

A Miner’s representative did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

UFCW Local 663 had announced three other planned strikes involving Minnesota grocery stores earlier this year — at some Cub Foods locations in April, Lunds & Byerlys in June and Kowalski’s in July. Those strikes were averted after the stores and the union reached contract agreements.