Timberwolves, Lynx introduce design for new specialty license plates

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx are the latest sports teams in the state to unveil specialty license plates.

The Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation — the charitable arm of the Wolves and Lynx — unveiled the license plate designs on Friday.

The teams are taking advantage of new state legislation that allows charitable foundations of Minnesota professional sports teams to introduce the plates.

That comes after both the Twins and Vikings unveiled new license plates of their own.

People can purchase the new plates starting on Jan. 1. They can be bought in-person at Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services centers, or online.

On top of the typical license plate fees, those who get Wolves or Lynx plates will have to make an annual $30 contribution to the Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation to keep the plates.