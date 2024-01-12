Approaching winter storm prompts many southern Minnesota schools to cancel classes
Updated: 9:50 a.m.
An approaching winter storm prompted many school districts across southern Minnesota to cancel classes or move to online learning Friday.
The snow was slow to arrive in parts of southern Minnesota, but is expected to increase in coverage throughout the day. Much of southeast Minnesota could see more than a half-foot of snow by Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service said gusty northwest winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow — with blizzard warnings going into effect later Friday in southwest Minnesota.
Those winds will also usher in frigid air for the weekend. Much of the state may not climb above zero on Sunday with wind chills in the 30s and 40s below zero.
Meanwhile, lake-effect snow continued early Friday along the North Shore of Lake Superior where some locations have seen more than a foot of accumulation — with several more inches possible Friday morning.
As winds shift, the lake-effect snow will move to the South Shore of Lake Superior, with blizzard conditions possible in the Bayfield and Ashland areas of northwest Wisconsin.
School closures
Southern Minnesota school districts that moved to e-learning days on Friday included:
Albert Lea
Caledonia
Fillmore Central
Houston
Jackson County Central
Kingsland
Marshall
Murray County Central
Pipestone
Worthington
Southern Minnesota school districts that canceled classes entirely included:
Adrian
Blue Earth
Cannon Falls
Dover-Eyota
Kasson-Mantorville
La Crescent-Hokah
Lake City
Lanesboro
Pine Island
Red Rock Central
Red Wing
Rochester
St. Charles
Spring Grove
Stewartville
Wabasha-Kellogg
Windom
Winona
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
These are not complete lists; check with your local school district for updates on classes on Friday.
Schools in La Crosse, Wis., were also closed Friday. There were no widespread school closures reported in the immediate Twin Cities metro area.
On Minnesota’s North Shore, Cook County Schools were on a two-hour delay to give snow plows a chance to clear the roads.
