Approaching winter storm prompts many southern Minnesota schools to cancel classes

An approaching winter storm prompted many school districts across southern Minnesota to cancel classes or move to online learning Friday.

The snow was slow to arrive in parts of southern Minnesota, but is expected to increase in coverage throughout the day. Much of southeast Minnesota could see more than a half-foot of snow by Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service said gusty northwest winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow — with blizzard warnings going into effect later Friday in southwest Minnesota.

Those winds will also usher in frigid air for the weekend. Much of the state may not climb above zero on Sunday with wind chills in the 30s and 40s below zero.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

It's going to get much colder Safety tips to stay warm in subzero temps

Meanwhile, lake-effect snow continued early Friday along the North Shore of Lake Superior where some locations have seen more than a foot of accumulation — with several more inches possible Friday morning.

As winds shift, the lake-effect snow will move to the South Shore of Lake Superior, with blizzard conditions possible in the Bayfield and Ashland areas of northwest Wisconsin.

School closures

Southern Minnesota school districts that moved to e-learning days on Friday included:

Albert Lea

Caledonia

Fillmore Central

Houston

Jackson County Central

Kingsland

Marshall

Murray County Central

Pipestone

Worthington

Southern Minnesota school districts that canceled classes entirely included:

Adrian

Blue Earth

Cannon Falls

Dover-Eyota

Kasson-Mantorville

La Crescent-Hokah

Lake City

Lanesboro

Pine Island

Red Rock Central

Red Wing

Rochester

St. Charles

Spring Grove

Stewartville

Wabasha-Kellogg

Windom

Winona

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

These are not complete lists; check with your local school district for updates on classes on Friday.

Schools in La Crosse, Wis., were also closed Friday. There were no widespread school closures reported in the immediate Twin Cities metro area.

On Minnesota’s North Shore, Cook County Schools were on a two-hour delay to give snow plows a chance to clear the roads.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: