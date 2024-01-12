Weather

Approaching winter storm prompts many southern Minnesota schools to cancel classes

A car travels on a snow-covered highway
A vehicle travels along U.S. Highway 63 near LeRoy on Friday, as snow falls. A winter storm is forecast to drop several inches of snow across southern Minnesota.
An approaching winter storm prompted many school districts across southern Minnesota to cancel classes or move to online learning Friday.

The snow was slow to arrive in parts of southern Minnesota, but is expected to increase in coverage throughout the day. Much of southeast Minnesota could see more than a half-foot of snow by Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service said gusty northwest winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow — with blizzard warnings going into effect later Friday in southwest Minnesota.

Those winds will also usher in frigid air for the weekend. Much of the state may not climb above zero on Sunday with wind chills in the 30s and 40s below zero.

Meanwhile, lake-effect snow continued early Friday along the North Shore of Lake Superior where some locations have seen more than a foot of accumulation — with several more inches possible Friday morning.

As winds shift, the lake-effect snow will move to the South Shore of Lake Superior, with blizzard conditions possible in the Bayfield and Ashland areas of northwest Wisconsin.

School closures

Southern Minnesota school districts that moved to e-learning days on Friday included:

  • Albert Lea

  • Caledonia

  • Fillmore Central

  • Houston

  • Jackson County Central

  • Kingsland

  • Marshall

  • Murray County Central

  • Pipestone

  • Worthington

Southern Minnesota school districts that canceled classes entirely included:

  • Adrian

  • Blue Earth

  • Cannon Falls

  • Dover-Eyota

  • Kasson-Mantorville

  • La Crescent-Hokah

  • Lake City

  • Lanesboro

  • Pine Island

  • Red Rock Central

  • Red Wing

  • Rochester

  • St. Charles

  • Spring Grove

  • Stewartville

  • Wabasha-Kellogg

  • Windom

  • Winona

  • Zumbrota-Mazeppa

These are not complete lists; check with your local school district for updates on classes on Friday.

Schools in La Crosse, Wis., were also closed Friday. There were no widespread school closures reported in the immediate Twin Cities metro area.

On Minnesota’s North Shore, Cook County Schools were on a two-hour delay to give snow plows a chance to clear the roads.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Forecast updates

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

Flight updates

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

