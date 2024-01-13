No-travel advisory issued for parts of NW Minnesota; bitter cold on the way

While much of Minnesota didn’t receive as much snow as initially expected on Friday, gusty winds overnight and early Saturday created blizzard conditions in parts of the state. And a blast of bitter cold air will envelop the region over the next few days.

Travel conditions

The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a no-travel advisory Saturday morning for much of northwest Minnesota, from Ada north to Crookston, East Grand Forks and Hallock.

MnDOT said that was “due to high winds causing blowing snow with zero visibility.”

There also was a no-travel advisory for northeast North Dakota, including Interstate 29 between Grand Forks and the Canadian border.

A blizzard warning remained in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday for much of the Red River valley.

A blizzard warning also was in place until midnight for southwest Minnesota — including Worthington and Marshall — and adjacent areas of South Dakota and Iowa.

MnDOT reported that roads were open in southwest Minnesota on Saturday morning, but they were snow-covered and slippery.

The State Patrol reported more than 200 crashes and 65 spinouts or vehicles in the ditch along state and federal highways in Minnesota between 6 a.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

To the south, Iowa transportation officials were advising no travel across much of that state, and some roads were listed as impassable.

Olivia Reyes, 8, struggles with a large shovelful of snow while clearing the family's driveway in Owatonna on Friday. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Snowfall totals

Much of southern and central Minnesota did not get as much snow on Friday as initially predicted by forecast models — only a dusting to a couple inches in the Twin Cities metro area.

There was significant snow in southeast Minnesota, with the National Weather Service receiving reports of 6.8 inches near Houston, 6.5 inches in Rochester and 6 inches near Wabasha. Greater snow totals were reported to the south and east, across Iowa and Wisconsin.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Saturday for south-central Minnesota, and until 9 p.m. Saturday for southeast Minnesota, for lingering light snow and areas of blowing and drifting snow.

To the north, several days of lake-effect snow added up to well over 1 foot on parts of Minnesota’s North Shore. That’s good news for North Shore businesses that rely on winter tourists, and people who pursue winter activities.

Sandy Gunnink, president of the Finland Snowmobile and ATV Club, said about 15 inches of snow fell on the trails in that area.

“We have an event coming up in February that we were going to have to make a decision on, so this is — it’s white gold up here, for not only our club, and people that come up to snowmobile, ice fish, those kinds of things,” Gunnink told MPR News. “So it helps everybody, especially our communities.”

Gunnink said it will take a few days for volunteers to pack and groom the trails.

Postal worker Brian Wendel crosses the street while delivering mail along School Street in Owatonna on Friday. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Blast of bitter cold

The strong northwest winds — gusting to 40 mph at times in western Minnesota on Saturday — were bringing in a blast of bitter cold.

Wind chill warnings and advisories cover much of the state. Western Minnesota may see wind chills drop into the 40s below zero late Saturday into Sunday.

For the Twin Cities, a wind chill advisory runs from 9 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday. Wind chills may drop into the 30s below zero.

The National Weather Service said additional advisories or warnings may be needed later Sunday into Monday.

Forecasters said temperatures across much of Minnesota may not climb above zero between Saturday night and Tuesday afternoon.

MPR News’ Dan Kraker contributed to this report.

Wind-blown snow flies off a rooftop in downtown Owatonna on Friday. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: