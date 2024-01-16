Who is Trump without Jesse Ventura? A new TPT documentary explores that question

The Iowa caucuses have solidified Donald Trump as the frontrunner in the Republican race for president. But would he be as popular as he is without the divisive career of former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura?

A documentary airing on Twin Cities PBS argues — among other things — Jesse Ventura’s gubernatorial victory 25 years ago paved the way for the success of Former President’s Trump’s campaign.

“We reveal that Trump learned the playbook from Ventura and you can see the obvious similarities,” said Mary Lahammer, an executive producer of that documentary. She also covered Ventura’s election in 1998.

“They thought he would implode so they embraced him and in the end, enough voters said, ‘you know, this is common sense,’” she said.

The documentary Jesse Ventura Shocks the World! looks back on what led to Ventura’s win and the way his political career still resonates today.

For the full interview with Lahammer, click play on the audio player above.