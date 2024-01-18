After years of advocacy and work, Minnesota opens 3 new veterans homes

After more than a decade of lobbying the legislature, several years of planning and two years of building, three new veterans homes are opening in Minnesota this month. In all, the state is adding 198 beds to care for those who’ve served their country.

The Preston Veterans Home opened Jan. 3. Homes in Montevideo and Bemidji are slated to admit their first veterans by Jan. 31, adding to an existing roster of five facilities. The legislature approved their construction in 2018 after years of advocates speaking up over concerns about veteran suicide, health and homelessness.

Simone Hogan, senior director of veterans health care at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, was a guest on Morning Edition with Cathy Wurzer and talked about the long road to opening these homes and the impact they will have.

