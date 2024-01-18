Planned Parenthood North Central States workers ratify their first contract

Planned Parenthood North Central States workers ratified their first contract this week, over a year and 37 bargaining sessions since employees unionized.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa members who work at Planned Parenthood finished voting on the contract on Wednesday. They approved the agreement with 84 percent support.

The contract includes a 15-year wage scale, a grievance and arbitration procedure, and improvements to health care affordability.

James Willging is a community organizer for Planned Parenthood in the Twin Cities and was part of the bargaining team.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

“Our top two priorities from our membership from day one,” Willging said. “I’d say that we never, in a negotiation, make it all the way to where we want to be, but I am proud of the progress that was made.”

The 15-year wage scale guarantees a minimum wage increase of 4.5 percent in the first year and 11.75 percent total over three years, and with the lowest-paid employees receiving a 17 percent wage increase in the first year of the agreement.

Health care changes include extra improvements for members with children and families. Willging said the long bargaining process left some people disappointed.

“Ultimately there were things that our staff deserved that we did not secure in this first contract that I wish we would’ve been able to,” Willging said. “But I also know that the foundation we’re setting is going to not only help the current staff we have, but create a more sustainable workplace for the folks that will be joining our team in years to come.”

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood North Central States released a statement from the organization’s President and CEO Ruth Richardson:

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to invest in the dedicated people who make Planned Parenthood possible. The ratification of our first union contract is yet another example of how our staff is committed to advancing and protecting sexual and reproductive health care for all— both inside our organization and within the community. This contract provides stability as we face rising costs for providing care and looming threats from courts and legislatures around the region. It will enrich the work environment at Planned Parenthood and lead to an even better standard of high-quality care for our patients.”