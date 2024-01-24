Wins and losses: Democrats reflect on the New Hampshire primaries

U.S. Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is in South Carolina beginning the second leg of his campaign despite coming second in the New Hampshire primary.

Phillips drew almost 20 percent of the votes in New Hampshire. He lost to the incumbent, President Biden, who received 55 percent of the vote via a write-in campaign, with additional write-in ballots still to be examined. Still, Phillips called the the support he received a success.

“And that’s why I shall continue,” he said on MPR’s All Things Considered. “If Nikki Haley hadn't been in the race against Donald Trump, mark my words, this would have been a real horse race.”

DFL Chair Ken Martin reflects on the New Hampshire primaries.

Minnesota-DFL Chair Ken Martin also spoke with MPR News host Tom Crann. He was critical of Rep. Phillips saying that Democrats showed up in New Hampshire and made it clear who they wanted for the nomination against former President Trump.

“I would remind voters and Dean Phillips himself that there’s only one candidate who’s ever beat Donald Trump. And that’s Joe Biden,” he said.

Candidates are campaigning their way through South Carolina for the state’s primary on Saturday, Feb. 24.

