New St. Paul Public Library cards feature beloved ‘laser loon’ state flag design

Good news for devoted fans of the storied laser-eyed loon design from last year’s Minnesota state flag design competition: You can now get it on a St. Paul Public Library card.

“Laser loon” didn’t make the cut for Minnesota’s new state flag, though a different image of the bird is featured on the new seal. But now, the design will get a second life.

The library has the limited-edition cards available for new patrons. St. Paul residents can get it for free on a first-come, first-served basis at any library location.

Already have a library card? You can get a free replacement if you want to upgrade to the laser loon design, though getting a new card means switching your account number. If you want to keep your account number, you can spruce up your current card with a card-sized laser loon sticker, also available while supplies last at all locations.

St. Paul library cards are always free. Residents can stop by any branch and get one with a photo ID that lists a current address, name, and date of birth, or a photo ID and any other documents to supplement the rest of your information.

The library is tapping into the state’s loon love — librarians put together a handy loon reading list. Staff say they’ll also have laser loon merch available in the library store. Anyone signing up for a laser loon card or sticker will also get a coupon for 15 percent off the loon merchandise.

The library said that each branch has a limited supply of loon cards and stickers — so patrons will have to act quickly to get them before they fly away.