Twin Cities, much of southern Minnesota digging out from first major snowfall of the winter

Much of southern Minnesota woke up to a rare sight Thursday — rare for this strange winter, at least: a significant snowfall.

A winter storm dropped more than a half-foot of snow on parts of the region, by far the largest snowfall of the season for many locations.

The snow exited the state early Thursday, leaving icy roads and a handful of school delays in its wake.

The National Weather Service reported 6.9 inches of snow as of midnight — that’s a record for Feb. 14, and nearly double the amount of snow MSP had previously received the entire winter.

The season total before Wednesday was just 7.3 inches. It now stands at 14.2 inches — which is still more than 20 inches below normal, and more than 40 inches less snow than the Twin Cities had received at this point last winter.

Heavy snow falls in south Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Minnesota snowfall totals

7.5 inches — Amery, Wis.

7.2 inches — Shakopee, Victoria

7 inches — Norwood Young America, Plato, Chanhassen

6.5 inches — Bloomington, Edina, Waconia, Richfield

6 inches — Oakdale, Isanti, Prior Lake, Hendricks, Ghent

5.5 inches — Cottage Grove, New London, Maple Plain

5 inches — Stacy, Milan, Marshall, Watertown, Kimball

4.4 inches — North Branch

3 inches — North Mankato

2.5 inches — Waite Park

2.1 inches — Zumbro Falls

1.8 inches — Rochester

The northern half of Minnesota largely missed out on this round of snow.

Steady snow is illuminated by street lights on Wednesday night in West St. Paul. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

School delays, difficult driving, snow emergencies

A few school districts in Minnesota and western Wisconsin delayed the start of classes Thursday, to give plow crews a little more time to clear the roads.

School districts running on a 2-hour delay included Hutchinson, Wabasso, Lakeview and Cedar Mountain, as well as Hudson, Wis.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported icy roads across the southern half of Minnesota early Thursday. The snow caused difficult driving as it fell on Wednesday afternoon and evening, and that continued amid the icy conditions overnight.

The State Patrol reported more than 300 crashes on state and federal highways in Minnesota between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, and an additional 257 spinouts or vehicles off the road. The Patrol also responded to 11 jackknifed semis.

As of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul had not declared snow emergencies. But some other cities across Minnesota had, including Richfield and Ortonville.

The Twin Cities airport was not reporting significant delays as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Metro Transit reported delays on about a quarter of its Twin Cities bus routes as of 6:30 a.m., with an average delay of only a few minutes. There were no delays reported on light rail or Northstar lines.

Minnesota utilities were not reporting any widespread power outages as of 6:45 a.m.

Cooler conditions are expected statewide on Thursday, with highs in the teens and 20s. But temperatures are expected to rebound into the 30s and possibly the 40s by Sunday and Monday — meaning the freshly fallen snow may not last for long.

Ruts left by early-morning drivers cover a side street in a West St. Paul neighborhood early Thursday, after more than 6 inches of snow fell late Wednesday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: