Target launching new in-house bargain brand Dealworthy

With customers spending less amid inflation, Target is rolling out a new attempt to bump up sales. The Minneapolis-based retailer is launching a new bargain in-house brand.

The brand, called Dealworthy, will hit shelves throughout Target stores starting this month. It’ll include about 400 items, from shampoo to underwear to charging cables.

“We know that value is top of mind for consumers,” Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, said in a news release. He said Dealworthy items “will not only appeal to our current guests but position us to attract even more new shoppers to Target.”

Dealworthy joins other Target in-house brands such as Up&Up, which was launched 15 years ago and recently expanded.

Target has reported slips in sales over its last two quarters, as increased prices leave customers with less money to spend on discretionary goods. The retailer cut back its orders of clothing and furniture, and stocked up instead on essentials like groceries.

Target’s announcement said that most items under the Dealworthy label will cost less than $10, making them some of the cheapest options in the store.