The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of the man responsible for a deadly shooting at a health clinic in Buffalo three years ago.

Gregory Ulrich, 70, was convicted of shooting five people and detonating pipe bombs at the Allina Health clinic in February 2021.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, died of a gunshot wound. Four others were seriously injured.

Ulrich appealed his convictions, including on a count of first-degree premeditated murder. He argued the district court should have granted his requests to change the venue because of media coverage of the case, and to reject a specific juror who had read about the shooting but said he could keep an open mind.

Ulrich’s appeal also questioned whether the record supported the jury’s guilty verdict of premeditated murder and attempted murder. The Supreme Court rejected those arguments in an opinion filed on Wednesday.

In a statement, Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said the Supreme Court decision ensures that Ulrich will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I hope the decision of the Minnesota Supreme Court following a successful jury trial brings a sense of justice and finality to all those impacted by this awful event,” Lutes stated.