From the boats of Ye Old Mill to folding chairs, now is your time to own a piece of the Minnesota State Fair

Fans of the Minnesota State Fair have a couple more days to claim a piece of memorabilia: Hundreds of items are up for auction online.

The fair is doing a storage cleanout, and there’s a range of goods up for purchase. There are everyday needs, like refrigerators, cabinets and folding chairs — and some vintage fair memorabilia: roller coaster cars, ticket-collector aprons, vintage circus posters, and red wooden boats from Ye Old Mill.

In its announcement of the auction, the fair said it was time to get rid of some older items.

A childrens pinball machine is up for auction from the Minnesota State Fair. Courtesy of Auction Masters listing

“These items not only represent a bygone era but are also a testament to the enduring spirit and history of the Minnesota State Fair and its significance in the community,” the fair said. “Many of these items are priceless.”

The fair is holding the auction online through the company Auction Masters. Bidding has been open since Feb. 16, and will close on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Between 9 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, bidders can come see the items at the fairgrounds.

The fair will use the proceeds for maintenance of its grounds and buildings.

A burlesque trunk is among the Minnesota State Fair auction-able items. A vintage cash register is among the Minnesota State Fair auction items. Get ready to take this boat from Ye Old Mill for a spin. It could be yours, for about $100.