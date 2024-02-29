U.S. House observes moment of silence for fallen first responders from Burnsville

The three Burnsville first responders killed in the line of duty on Feb. 18 were remembered with a moment of silence on the floor of the U.S. House on Thursday afternoon.

The entire Minnesota House delegation gathered together as Rep. Angie Craig, whose district includes Burnsville, read a resolution honoring officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.

Craig noted the void that the loss of the three men has left in their families, the public safety community and the state of Minnesota.

“Nothing we say today will bring Paul, Matthew and Adam back. They gave their lives to save seven children from harm in that house that awful morning. Nothing could be more heroic,” Craig said. “But we can honor their lives by giving the police officers and first responders who keep our community safe, the respect and the support that they deserve.”

The House then observed nearly a half-minute of silence in honor of the three first responders.

The honors at the U.S. Capitol came a day after thousands of public safety personnel gathered for a memorial service in Eden Prairie.