3M appoints new CEO to lead company

3M has appointed its next chief executive officer, choosing a candidate from outside the company.

The Maplewood-based company announced Tuesday that William Brown will become CEO on May 1, taking over from Mike Roman.

William M. "Bill" Brown is the new CEO of 3M effective May 1. Courtesy of 3M

Brown, 61, was previously CEO at L3Harris Technologies, a tech company and defense contractor.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead this iconic global company,” Brown said in a news release. “The company has made significant positive changes under Mike’s leadership, and I am looking forward to building on that progress as CEO as 3M continues to deliver for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities around the globe.”

3M stock jumped Tuesday on news of Brown’s selection to lead the company.

Roman is stepping down after nearly six years leading 3M and will become executive chairman of the company’s board of directors.

“Bill’s strong track record as a CEO for a global technology company makes him the right leader for 3M,” Roman said in the news release. “He brings a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, innovation and operational excellence to 3M. I look forward to working with him to build on our momentum in my new role as executive chairman.”