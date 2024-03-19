A 35-year-old Red Lake woman is facing charges of child assault and neglect in connection with an Amber Alert issued for an abducted child last week.

According to charging documents filed Monday, Todd County law enforcement stopped a vehicle on Highway 71 on Friday that was the subject of an Amber Alert issued earlier that night. Jennifer Marie Stately, the driver, was arrested.

Officers found a 3-year-old boy in the back seat. He reportedly was suffering from numerous scabs and open wounds on his face and body, and struggled to walk and chew food.

The criminal complaint states that hospital staff believed the injuries were possibly caused by heat or chemical exposure.

The child was given medical care for wounds, anemia and low potassium. Charging documents said his healing would be a “very slow process.”

Stately is in custody in Todd County. She is charged with child assault, child torture, malicious punishment of a child and neglect of a child — all felonies. She’s due back in court for a hearing on April 1.