Sunday’s big snow: ‘A good old fashioned Minnesota storm’

A major snowstorm is expected to hit Minnesota Sunday, dropping up to a foot of snow in some places and prompting a blizzard warning on the North Shore of Lake Superior.

“This will be a good old fashioned Minnesota storm,” Josh Sandstrom, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth said.

The storm comes in the wake of a winter weather system that dropped several inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning across much of the state — causing hundreds of crashes and spinouts, and leading some school districts to delay the start of classes on Friday.

Because of the length of the snowstorm and its intensity, Sandstrom recommends people adjust driving habits.

“Take it slow out there,” he said. “If you don’t need to travel, I would not recommend it.” Sandstrom added the Monday morning commute “is looking pretty treacherous.”

Tire tracks line 40th Street in Minneapolis after a fresh snowfall on Friday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Winter storm warnings are in place from Sunday through Tuesday from Morris and Willmar northeast to Brainerd, Duluth and Ely. Blizzard warnings are in effect for the North Shore. Snowfall in excess of a foot is possible in those areas, along with very strong winds.

The Twin Cities metro area is included in a winter storm warning that runs from 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say heavy snow is expected in the Twin Cities on the first day of the storm — possibly 6 to 12 inches by Sunday night — before changing over to rain on Monday. Colder air is expected to return Monday night and Tuesday, changing the precipitation back over to snow in the metro area.

In western Minnesota, Graceville and Ortonville announced snow emergencies limiting parking beginning Sunday at 7 a.m. and continuing until Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said the worst conditions in the Twin Cities are expected from Sunday afternoon through early Monday.

MPR News will have updates on the forecast on-air and online through the weekend.

A man pauses while shoveling a sidewalk in south Minneapolis on Friday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages and on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: