Minnesota Craft Brewers announce MN Brewers Cup Awards

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild announced the winners for the 2024 MN Brewers Cup Awards, on Friday during the award ceremony held in Minneapolis.

The Brewers Cup issued awards in 23 categories based on style and determined by 30 judges with blind taste tests, along with five member-voted awards like Best Collaboration, Best Art and Design and Most Innovative Brewery.

Nearly 450 beers were entered into the competition from over 90 Minnesota breweries and brewpubs.

Here are the breweries and drinks that won in their categories:

Best in show

1st: Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis — Axe Man IPA

2nd: Arbeiter Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Tokki

3rd: Summit Brewing Company, St. Paul — Sága Imperial IPA

Hard Seltzer

1st: Sunken Ship Brewing Company, Princeton — Minimum Wake

2nd: Wooden Hill Brewing Company, Edina — The Mule

3rd: Chanhassen Brewing Company, Chanhassen — Lake Ann – Wild Strawberry & Hibiscus Hard Seltzer

Specialty Beers

1st: Indeed Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Mexican Honey Imperial Lager

2nd: Gambit Brewing Co., St. Paul — Backwoods Lullaby

3rd: Wooden Ship Brewing Company, Minneapolis — I Have Achieved My Final Form

Wood-Aged Beers

1st: Bad Weather Brewing Company, St. Paul — Calamity

2nd: Canal Park Brewing Co., Duluth — Night Trekker Baltic Porter – Barrel Aged

3rd: Locale Brewing Co., Mankato — 2023 Anniversary

Spice, Herb and Vegetable Beers

1st: Big Axe Brewing Company, Nisswa — Coffee Toffee Blonde

2nd: Lupulin Brewing Company, Big Lake — Doppelbock

3rd: Badger Hill Brewing, Shakopee — Badger Snack Peanut Butter Milk Stout

Fruit and Spice Beers

1st: Third Street Brewhouse, Cold Spring — Mn Micro Peach

2nd: Venn Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Cosmosis Tropical Clusterfruit

3rd: Thousand Lakes Brewing Company, Parkers Prairie — Sassy Redhead

Wild, Sour and Funky Ales

1st: Uncommon Loon Brewing Company, Chisago — Hang Tang

2nd: Locale Brewing, Mankato — Scarletta

3rd: Inver Grove Brewing Company, Inver Grove Heights — Golden Hour Calamansi Sour

Strong Beers

1st: Summit Brewing Company, St. Paul — Sága Imperial IPA

2nd: Bear Cave Brewing, Hopkins — Long Slumber

3rd: Imminent Brewing, Northfield — Yeastern Bloc

Belgian and Monastic Ales

1st: Gambit Brewing Co., St. Paul — Zizou French Farmhouse Ale

2nd: Lakeville Brewing Company, Lakeville — Squad Goals

3rd: Falling Knife Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Bokkenridjer

American Amber, Brown and Pale Ales

1st: Canal Park Brewing Co., Duluth — Nut Hatchet Brown Ale

2nd: Lakeville Brewing Company, Lakeville — Squad Goals

3rd: Falling Knife Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Bokkenridjer

Stouts

1st: Thousand Lakes Brewing Company, Parkers Prairie — Breakfast For Supper

2nd: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Minneapolis — Dry Irish Stout

3rd: Summit Brewing Company, Maple Lake — Sága Imperial IPA

English Brown Ales and Porters

1st: Back Channel Brewing, Spring Park — Jug

2nd: Bent Paddle Brewing Company, Duluth — Shire Mild

3rd: Bucks Mill Brewing, Detroit Lakes — Mill Pond Porter

English, Scottish and Irish Ales

1st: Locale Brewing Co., Spring Park — Mankato

2nd: Ursa Minor Brewing, Duluth — Equanimity

3rd: Summit Brewing Company, Detroit Lakes — Extra Pale Ale

Double and Specialty IPAs

1st: Rapids Brewing Company, Grand Rapids — Chefs Bubbly Brut

2nd: Venn Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Chronicopia

3rd: Invictus Brewing Company, Detroit Lakes — Flying Ninja Monkeys Black IPA

Hazy IPAs

1st: Ursa Minor Brewing, Duluth — Galactic Face Slap

2nd: Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, Minneapolis — Lil Haze

3rd: Omni Brewing Company, Maple Grove — Fad

American IPAs

1st: Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis — Axe Man IPA

2nd: Fulton Brewing, Minneapolis — Hop Kingdom 300 IPA

3rd: Luce Line Brewing Co., Plymouth — New Zealand Joy Ride

German Ales

1st: Blacklist Brewing Co., Duluth — Hefe Royale

2nd: Bent Paddle Brewing Company, Duluth — Little Düssel Do Ya

3rd: Dual Citizen Brewing Company, Plymouth — Elbow Bender

German and Nz Pils and Export Lagers

1st: Arbeiter Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Haha Pils

2nd: Summit Brewing Company, St. Paul — Twins Pils

3rd: Venn Brewing Company, Plymouth — Venn Pils

Czech Lagers

1st: Utepils Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Loonar Eclipse

2nd: Stormking Brewpub and Barbecue, Minneapolis— Czech-Mate

3rd: Venn Brewing Company, Marshall — Thresher Bohemia Style Pilsner

Dark Lagers

1st: Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Minneapolis — Doppelbock

2nd: Shakopee Brew Hall, Shakopee — Vincent Van Goat

3rd: Schells Brewery, New Ulm — Bock

Amber Lagers

1st: Rapids Brewing Company, Grand Rapids — She Gone Rye Lager

2nd: Talking Waters Brewing Co., Montevideo — Lac Qui Parle Lager

3rd: Wooden Ship Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Vienna Lager

German and International Pale Lagers

1st: Arbeiter Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Tokki

2nd: Wooden Ship Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Lady Of The (Brew)House

3rd: Imminent Brewing, Northfield — Heywood Helles

American Blonde, Wheat and Cream Ales

1st: Mineral Springs Brewery, Owatonna — Cinder Hill Cream Ale

2nd: Shakopee Brew Hall, Minneapolis — Cinco De Shako

3rd: Imminent Brewing, Northfield — Heywood Helles

American Lagers

1st: Brau Brothers Brewing Co., Marshall — Old 56 Light Beer

2nd: Third Street Brewhouse, Cold Spring — Mn Gold Light

3rd: Falling Knife Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Tomm’s

Craft Brewers Guild member-voted awards

Best Member Volunteer: Ashley Hauf, MNCBG Board President

Outstanding Allied Trade Member: ABV Technology

Best Art and Design: Arbeiter Brewing Company

Best Collaboration Beer: Wooden Ship and Team Nevertheless — “Lady of the (Brew)House”

Most Innovative Brewery: Modist Brewing

Correction (March 26, 2024): This story has been updated to correct the location of a brewery.