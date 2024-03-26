Minnesota Craft Brewers announce MN Brewers Cup Awards
The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild announced the winners for the 2024 MN Brewers Cup Awards, on Friday during the award ceremony held in Minneapolis.
The Brewers Cup issued awards in 23 categories based on style and determined by 30 judges with blind taste tests, along with five member-voted awards like Best Collaboration, Best Art and Design and Most Innovative Brewery.
Nearly 450 beers were entered into the competition from over 90 Minnesota breweries and brewpubs.
Here are the breweries and drinks that won in their categories:
Best in show
1st: Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis — Axe Man IPA
2nd: Arbeiter Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Tokki
3rd: Summit Brewing Company, St. Paul — Sága Imperial IPA
Hard Seltzer
1st: Sunken Ship Brewing Company, Princeton — Minimum Wake
2nd: Wooden Hill Brewing Company, Edina — The Mule
3rd: Chanhassen Brewing Company, Chanhassen — Lake Ann – Wild Strawberry & Hibiscus Hard Seltzer
Specialty Beers
1st: Indeed Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Mexican Honey Imperial Lager
2nd: Gambit Brewing Co., St. Paul — Backwoods Lullaby
3rd: Wooden Ship Brewing Company, Minneapolis — I Have Achieved My Final Form
Wood-Aged Beers
1st: Bad Weather Brewing Company, St. Paul — Calamity
2nd: Canal Park Brewing Co., Duluth — Night Trekker Baltic Porter – Barrel Aged
3rd: Locale Brewing Co., Mankato — 2023 Anniversary
Spice, Herb and Vegetable Beers
1st: Big Axe Brewing Company, Nisswa — Coffee Toffee Blonde
2nd: Lupulin Brewing Company, Big Lake — Doppelbock
3rd: Badger Hill Brewing, Shakopee — Badger Snack Peanut Butter Milk Stout
Fruit and Spice Beers
1st: Third Street Brewhouse, Cold Spring — Mn Micro Peach
2nd: Venn Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Cosmosis Tropical Clusterfruit
3rd: Thousand Lakes Brewing Company, Parkers Prairie — Sassy Redhead
Wild, Sour and Funky Ales
1st: Uncommon Loon Brewing Company, Chisago — Hang Tang
2nd: Locale Brewing, Mankato — Scarletta
3rd: Inver Grove Brewing Company, Inver Grove Heights — Golden Hour Calamansi Sour
Strong Beers
1st: Summit Brewing Company, St. Paul — Sága Imperial IPA
2nd: Bear Cave Brewing, Hopkins — Long Slumber
3rd: Imminent Brewing, Northfield — Yeastern Bloc
Belgian and Monastic Ales
1st: Gambit Brewing Co., St. Paul — Zizou French Farmhouse Ale
2nd: Lakeville Brewing Company, Lakeville — Squad Goals
3rd: Falling Knife Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Bokkenridjer
American Amber, Brown and Pale Ales
1st: Canal Park Brewing Co., Duluth — Nut Hatchet Brown Ale
2nd: Lakeville Brewing Company, Lakeville — Squad Goals
3rd: Falling Knife Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Bokkenridjer
Stouts
1st: Thousand Lakes Brewing Company, Parkers Prairie — Breakfast For Supper
2nd: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Minneapolis — Dry Irish Stout
3rd: Summit Brewing Company, Maple Lake — Sága Imperial IPA
English Brown Ales and Porters
1st: Back Channel Brewing, Spring Park — Jug
2nd: Bent Paddle Brewing Company, Duluth — Shire Mild
3rd: Bucks Mill Brewing, Detroit Lakes — Mill Pond Porter
English, Scottish and Irish Ales
1st: Locale Brewing Co., Spring Park — Mankato
2nd: Ursa Minor Brewing, Duluth — Equanimity
3rd: Summit Brewing Company, Detroit Lakes — Extra Pale Ale
Double and Specialty IPAs
1st: Rapids Brewing Company, Grand Rapids — Chefs Bubbly Brut
2nd: Venn Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Chronicopia
3rd: Invictus Brewing Company, Detroit Lakes — Flying Ninja Monkeys Black IPA
Hazy IPAs
1st: Ursa Minor Brewing, Duluth — Galactic Face Slap
2nd: Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, Minneapolis — Lil Haze
3rd: Omni Brewing Company, Maple Grove — Fad
American IPAs
1st: Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis — Axe Man IPA
2nd: Fulton Brewing, Minneapolis — Hop Kingdom 300 IPA
3rd: Luce Line Brewing Co., Plymouth — New Zealand Joy Ride
German Ales
1st: Blacklist Brewing Co., Duluth — Hefe Royale
2nd: Bent Paddle Brewing Company, Duluth — Little Düssel Do Ya
3rd: Dual Citizen Brewing Company, Plymouth — Elbow Bender
German and Nz Pils and Export Lagers
1st: Arbeiter Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Haha Pils
2nd: Summit Brewing Company, St. Paul — Twins Pils
3rd: Venn Brewing Company, Plymouth — Venn Pils
Czech Lagers
1st: Utepils Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Loonar Eclipse
2nd: Stormking Brewpub and Barbecue, Minneapolis— Czech-Mate
3rd: Venn Brewing Company, Marshall — Thresher Bohemia Style Pilsner
Dark Lagers
1st: Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Minneapolis — Doppelbock
2nd: Shakopee Brew Hall, Shakopee — Vincent Van Goat
3rd: Schells Brewery, New Ulm — Bock
Amber Lagers
1st: Rapids Brewing Company, Grand Rapids — She Gone Rye Lager
2nd: Talking Waters Brewing Co., Montevideo — Lac Qui Parle Lager
3rd: Wooden Ship Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Vienna Lager
German and International Pale Lagers
1st: Arbeiter Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Tokki
2nd: Wooden Ship Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Lady Of The (Brew)House
3rd: Imminent Brewing, Northfield — Heywood Helles
American Blonde, Wheat and Cream Ales
1st: Mineral Springs Brewery, Owatonna — Cinder Hill Cream Ale
2nd: Shakopee Brew Hall, Minneapolis — Cinco De Shako
3rd: Imminent Brewing, Northfield — Heywood Helles
American Lagers
1st: Brau Brothers Brewing Co., Marshall — Old 56 Light Beer
2nd: Third Street Brewhouse, Cold Spring — Mn Gold Light
3rd: Falling Knife Brewing Company, Minneapolis — Tomm’s
Craft Brewers Guild member-voted awards
Best Member Volunteer: Ashley Hauf, MNCBG Board President
Outstanding Allied Trade Member: ABV Technology
Best Art and Design: Arbeiter Brewing Company
Best Collaboration Beer: Wooden Ship and Team Nevertheless — “Lady of the (Brew)House”
Most Innovative Brewery: Modist Brewing
Correction (March 26, 2024): This story has been updated to correct the location of a brewery.