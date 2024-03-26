With eyes on past and on future, Walz makes his way to Owatonna for State of State address

Gov. Tim Walz made his way to a southern Minnesota high school auditorium for his sixth State of the State address.

In the days leading up to Tuesday night’s speech, the DFL governor said it would focus on policy issues that have stirred division at the Capitol — like access to abortion and gun regulations — as well as on bipartisan efforts to boost education funding and workforce development.

The speech midway through the legislative session gives Walz a chance to promote a slate of policy and spending changes passed through the DFL-led Legislature last year and make the case for his priorities in 2024.

Although Walz had suggested a slim roster of budget changes, he agreed last week to a framework for about $541 million more spending for the next three years geared toward emergency medical services, resolving a settlement dealing with forfeited property and topping off several budget areas.

DFL leaders signed onto that broad budget blueprint with the governor and said it helps address the state’s most pressing needs while leaving more than $2 billion on the bottom line for the next budget. State budget leaders say that’s important as Minnesota faces a potential shortfall down the road.

Republicans, meanwhile, said the plan didn’t do enough to boost emergency medical providers and would put state government on a difficult path heading into the next budget cycle.

MPR’s live broadcast begins at 7 p.m.