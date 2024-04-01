Northeast Minneapolis lizard sculpture smashed in car crash

A beloved northeast Minneapolis sculpture took a hit this weekend when a car drove off the road and crashed into it.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a car crashed into the sculpture just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries. Muddy tire tracks show the car’s path over the grass and into the sculpture.

The Lizzie the Lizard shed, as it's called colloquially, sits partially destroyed in northeast Minneapolis on Monday after it was struck by a vehicle over the weekend. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“Lizard Lounge” dwells on the lawn of East Side Neighborhood Services, which administers social services, childcare and an alternative high school. The lizard sculpture’s larger-than-life head sticks out of a fully operational shed, the back legs and tail out the other side.

The crash ripped the lizard’s head out of the shed, leaving the sculpture split in two.

Sculptor Mary Johnson on the day that the Lizard Lounge was installed in northeast Minneapolis in August 2020. Courtesy of Mary Johnson

Sculptor Mary Johnson started building Lizard Lounge in 2008 at Franconia Sculpture Park. It’s built with stucco, inspired by 1950s-era roadside attractions. In 2020, East Side Neighborhood Services bought it and moved it to its property.

“It was beloved by children and the neighborhood alike,” Johnson said.

Neighbors on social media mourned the loss of the local attraction.

Johnson said the sculpture is valued at $55,000.

