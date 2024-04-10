Walker Art Center sculpture garden to be location for new arts fair

Just 24 hours after the Uptown Art Fair announced they will close this year due to construction, a new arts festival has been announced.

The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair will take place in the sculpture garden of the Walker Art Center and will showcase 150 artists. The event will also include food trucks, a beer garden and a Botanical Marketplace.

Uptown Art Fair in Minneapolis canceled due to road construction

The art fair’s organizers are Ben Cooney and Jill Hayes of Homespun Good and Events, who are also responsible for the Minnehaha Falls Art Fair, Minnesota Merry Market at the State Fair, Palace Theatre Holiday Market and will produce this year’s Edina Art Fair.

The fair will take place Mother’s Day weekend, May 11 and 12.