The Uptown Art Fair in Minneapolis has been canceled for 2024, the summer of what would have been its 60th year.

In a statement released Monday, the annual art festival blamed construction in the area, which will include the complete closure of Hennepin Avenue. According to the statement, this will make "half of the event footprint inaccessible."

Instead, the Art Fair is offering a summerlong event called The Uptown Art Experience. This will include pop-up events, an art competition and various installations in the Uptown area.

Crowds gather at the Uptown Art Fair in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Uptown Association

The Uptown Art Fair has been an annual event since 1964, attracting as many as 400,000 attendees and largely comprising a collection of tented kiosks where artists can display and sell their work. According to the event’s website, this serves a larger mission of providing “a celebration of the hip, refreshingly unconventional Uptown community.”

The fair has been canceled twice previously in recent years: in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in 2021 during unrest following sheriff’s deputies fatally shooting Winston Smith.

