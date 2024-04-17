Family of Ricky Cobb II announce lawsuit against Minnesota state trooper Londregan

Family members of Ricky Cobb II, who was shot and killed by Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan during a traffic stop last year, say they plan to file a lawsuit Wednesday against Londregan.

Family members and their lawyers say they will be in Minneapolis to file a suit and speak to the press.

They have stated previously that they believe Londregan used excessive force. They’ve expressed their support for the Hennepin County Attorney’s office as it prosecutes Londregan for murder charges.

“Right now the family ain’t getting rest, not peaceful,” Cobb’s father, Ricky Cobb Sr., said at a January press conference. “We closing our eyes but it’s not peaceful.”

Cobb was shot around 2 a.m. on July 31 on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. State troopers say they noted that Cobb was driving without taillights and looked him up. They found that he was also wanted for a felony violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Cobb stopped the car, and troopers approached and attempted to coax him out of the vehicle to make an arrest. Body camera footage shows the troopers opening the car doors on both sides. Cobb starts to drive away.

As the vehicle moves forward, Londregan fired two shots into the car and hit Cobb. His car moved a quarter mile down I-94 before crashing into a highway barrier.

Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan enters the Hennepin County Government Center on March 21. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. Investigators said they found a handgun and two cartridges in Cobb’s car, but that none of the body camera video shows him holding the gun.

The lawsuit comes amid the ongoing court case against Londregan, which has become controversial. Some elected officials and law enforcement groups have called for it to be reassigned from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

Londregan’s attorneys maintain that he acted to save his life, and the life of another trooper who was attempting to arrest Cobb.