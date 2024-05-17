Minnesota House expected to vote on equal rights amendment Friday

The Minnesota House of Representatives is expected to vote Friday on a constitutional amendment that would bar discrimination based on someone’s race, class, sex, gender identity or “decisions about all matters relating to one’s own pregnancy or decision whether to become or remain pregnant.”

The bill has spurred a political standoff at the Capitol over other issues like a capital investment bill, a raft of budget touch-up bills, a proposal to legalize sports betting and a proposal to boost funding to rural emergency medical services.

With three days left to vote this legislative session, DFL leaders said it was important for lawmakers to send the question to voters in 2026. Ultimately, Minnesotans would decide whether to add the language to the state’s Constitution.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said Thursday that the House would move forward with the bill, despite a stipulation from Republicans that they would pull votes for a public construction project bill if the equal rights amendment moved forward.

“We will never trade infrastructure projects against Minnesotans’ civil rights,” Hortman told reporters. “We absolutely will not bargain on that.”

It’s not clear that the bill has a path forward at the Capitol, though. Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, on Friday told MPR News’ Morning Edition that her caucus had discussed it at length and would take it up if it reached them before the Legislature adjourns Monday. She didn’t say whether her caucus would put up the 34 votes to pass it.

“We are eager to see what the House does with the language, what they send us, and we will consider taking that up yet this weekend, depending on if they get it to us,” Murphy said.

GOP leaders at the Capitol said publicly this week that they want Democrats to drop the ERA as part of a deal to pass a capital investment bill. Republicans have leverage over the bill and related issues because their votes are needed to let the state take on debt to fund projects.

As the end of session neared, House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said Thursday that the bonding bill was in jeopardy because Democrats weren’t meaningfully including Republicans in negotiations. She said that and efforts to cut off debate on the House floor Wednesday left GOP lawmakers frustrated.

“I would say everything is at risk right now,” Demuth told reporters. “Bonding, sports betting, Uber/Lyft, everything where Republican votes may be needed is at risk because of the action taken last night.”

Even if their votes aren’t needed to pass, Republicans could have a hand in what gets done before the end of the legislative session. They can burn down the remaining hours with floor debates and amendments.

Hortman has said she would cut off debate if it seems like Republican members are drawing out debate to postpone votes.

Gov. Tim Walz said he hopes Republicans will limit drawn out debates on the floor and allow the equal rights amendment to come up for a vote.

“They’re holding up legislative work up there, because they don’t want Minnesotans to vote, (on) whether women should have equal protections under the law and have reproductive freedoms, those seem like a pretty simple thing,” Walz told MPR News’ Morning Edition on Friday.

Walz said he does not plan to call a special legislative session and thought lawmakers could wrap up their business before Sunday at 11:59 p.m., the deadline for casting votes.