Crime, Law and Justice
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Memorial plans announced for Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell

Police officers
Officer Jamal Mitchell.
Courtesy Minneapolis Police Department

Law enforcement and loved ones will honor fallen Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell in a public safety memorial service on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Senior High School.

The Minneapolis Police Department announced the plans for the public memorial on Thursday. They say details will be publicized in the coming days.

Mitchell was shot and killed last week while responding to a report of a double shooting in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he had stopped about a block away to help an injured person when he was “ambushed” and shot.

Mitchell was one of three people who died in the chaotic incident; at least four others were injured.

He had served with the Minneapolis Police Department for about a year and a half. He leaves behind three children. His family says they are planning a memorial service in Connecticut, where Mitchell was born and raised.

