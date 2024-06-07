Arts Briefs: Breakdancing finds a home

Arts Briefs is a weekly roundup of Minnesota Arts News compiled by the MPR News arts team.

Abstract angles

The closure of the Cowles Center in Minneapolis in March left Twin Cities dance company BRKFST without a home for their new performance.

The 10-year-old breakdance-inspired company is now performing at The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

It’s a fitting location. In two dance pieces, the crew of six dancers explores and expands upon the essential movements of break dance. But it’s done as the sort of experimental contemporary dance that has always had a home at the Walker.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

There is breakdancing’s muscular angularity, but sometimes slowed down and meditative, sometimes jerky and abrupt, and sometimes gorgeously abstract.

”STORMCLUTTER” plays June 8-9.

Garage grandeur

Off-Leash Area, a Minneapolis theater, opens a play Friday, June 7, in an unusual venue: their garage.

Theater cofounders Paul Herwig and Jennifer Ilse converted the garage of their house into a theater and have performed shows there, on and off, for years.

This show is called “The Knave of Knives – The Duchess of Dawn” and stars the cofounders performing on a set that looks like the inside of an amusement park claw machine. Herwig describes the show:

“I would say Martha Graham, I would say expressionistic silent film. The film ‘Metropolis.’ So basically, you know, if anybody wants to see something really different, this is the thing to see.”

”The Knave of Knives – The Duchess of Dawn” plays through Sunday, June 9.

Larsson’s lively legacy

The American Swedish Institute of Minneapolis opens a new exhibition this weekend called ”Karin Larsson: Let the Hand Be Seen.”

Larrson was a textile artist, designer and style icon in the 19th and 20th centuries. Her work is defined by bright colors and bold geometric and floral patterns. Much of Larrson’s art can be seen in the paintings of her husband, the famous Swedish painter Carl Larsson.

Soviet Showcase

This weekend, the Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis opens the exhibition ”Women in Soviet Art: 1930-1991.”

The show will feature 30 paintings by prominent Soviet artists. It examines how Soviet art reflected the values of the Soviet state, which proclaimed equality of the sexes. The exhibition runs through October.

”Worker,” 1970, by Igor Aleksandrovich Razdrogin is on view in the ”Women in Soviet Art: 1930-1991” exhibition at the Museum of Russian Art. Courtesy of the Museum of Russian Art

Ukrainian folkloric festivity

The Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble of the Twin Cities will perform June 8-9 at Hamline University’s Anne Simley Theatre in St. Paul.

The concert will feature colorful folk costumes and traditional dances from Ukraine such as the hopak. The dancers range in age from four to 24. They are from Ukraine or are the children and grandchildren of Ukrainian immigrants.

Handmade happening

The American Craft Council hosts its annual American Craft Fest at the Union Depot in St. Paul June 8-9.

Artists and makers from across the region will present their wares. The American Swedish Institute, the Textile Center, Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Art and more will host hands-on activities and demos. The festival is free.

‘Reservation’ returns

Fans of the show ”Reservation Dogs” have the opportunity to relive the early episodes Saturday, June 8.

The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis is hosting a screening of the first five episodes of the Peabody Award-winning series that focuses on the friendship of a group of Indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma.

The show was co-created by Sterlin Harjo, who is presenting a lecture at the Walker on Wednesday.

The screening event begins at 1 p.m.

Baker biography bump

Yellow Tree Theatre in Osseo has delayed the opening of the play ”Once Upon A Time: Josephine Baker!” due to the illness of a cast member.

The play details the life of African-American dancer, singer and actress Josephine Baker, who spent most of her career in France. The play was authored by Austene Van, executive artistic director for the theater.

The play is now scheduled to open June 12 and will run through June 30.