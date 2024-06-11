Thousands expected to pay respects to officer Mitchell during memorial service, procession

Thousands of law enforcement officers from across the state and the country are expected to honor Minneapolis Police officer Jamal Mitchell, who was killed while on duty May 30.

Following the one-hour service held at Maple Grove Senior High School, there will be a procession of emergency vehicles that will follow a route — mostly on freeways I-94, 494 and highway 62 — from the school to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Law enforcement officials say people who wish to observe should do so safely from streets which run parallel to the highways. The procession is scheduled to begin just after 2 p.m.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara arrived early at the memorial site and spoke about how officers are coping with Mitchell’s death. He said it’s been especially difficult.

“It's a small group of people who work the shift that he worked. It's a small group of people who went through the academy with him a little over a year ago,” said O’Hara. “And obviously, it's deeply affected all the members who responded that day and tried to stop an active shooter they tried to save his life, and as well as the life of members of our community.”

Mitchell, 36 was hired by the Minneapolis Police Department in 2022 as a cadet and attended the academy before going on duty. He moved to Minnesota about five years ago and had been living in Minneapolis with his long-term partner, Tori Myslajek, with whom he was raising four children ages four, seven, nine and 20-years-old.

Before joining MPD, Mitchell was a real estate agent in his hometown of New Haven, Conn.

Though he’d only served as an officer for just a few years, Mitchell’s personnel file shows he made an immediate impact.

The file contains a letter of appreciation Mitchell received in October of 2023. The letter writer says they had their purse stolen by a masked person.

Jamal Mitchell and Tori Myslajek pose for a photo with their children. Courtesy photo

“It was a scary situation,” they wrote. “The officer who responded to our call badge number 4819 could not have been more comforting, caring and efficient in his handling of the theft. He spent a long time with us always exhibiting the utmost professionalism and care. I felt like what happened to me was important and worthy of his time and expertise. The Minneapolis police department is lucky to have him on their force!”

The BCA is investigating both the deaths of the two men shot in a south Minneapolis apartment which sparked the initial call for help. And it is investigating the shooting by the officers who killed the man who shot Mitchell.