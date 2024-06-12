Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minnesota News
Andrew Krueger

Dive teams find 13-foot-long crack in hull of freighter that reported taking on water on Lake Superior

A ship sails on a lake
The 689-foot freighter Michipicoten heads toward Thunder Bay, Ontario, on Saturday after its crew reported the ship was taking on water while crossing Lake Superior with a load of taconite.
U.S. Coast Guard

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

The U.S. Coast Guard says dive teams found a 13-foot-long crack in the hull of a Great Lakes freighter that started taking on water on Lake Superior last weekend.

But officials said it appears the damage to the bottom of the Michipicoten was more likely due to metal fatigue or a structural failure, and likely not from a collision with a submerged object as the ship’s crew initially reported.

The 689-foot-long freighter was built in 1952.

It was carrying taconite when the crew reported it was taking on water and listing early Saturday about 35 miles southwest of Isle Royale.

Half of the crew of 22 was evacuated for safety. The Michipicoten made it to Thunder Bay, Ontario, where it continues to undergo inspections and temporary repairs. No injuries were reported.

“A complete damage assessment has not been made yet. Although a collision with a submerged object has not been ruled out, the current cause of the crack is suspected to be fatigue or structural failure,” the Coast Guard reported. “A final determination of cause will be made once a formal investigation is complete.”

The Coast Guard said it’s collaborating with Canadian officials during the ongoing investigation.

Volume Button
Volume
Now Listening To Livestream
MPR News logo
On Air
MPR News