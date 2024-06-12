Dive teams find 13-foot-long crack in hull of freighter that reported taking on water on Lake Superior

The U.S. Coast Guard says dive teams found a 13-foot-long crack in the hull of a Great Lakes freighter that started taking on water on Lake Superior last weekend.

But officials said it appears the damage to the bottom of the Michipicoten was more likely due to metal fatigue or a structural failure, and likely not from a collision with a submerged object as the ship’s crew initially reported.

The 689-foot-long freighter was built in 1952.

It was carrying taconite when the crew reported it was taking on water and listing early Saturday about 35 miles southwest of Isle Royale.

Half of the crew of 22 was evacuated for safety. The Michipicoten made it to Thunder Bay, Ontario, where it continues to undergo inspections and temporary repairs. No injuries were reported.

“A complete damage assessment has not been made yet. Although a collision with a submerged object has not been ruled out, the current cause of the crack is suspected to be fatigue or structural failure,” the Coast Guard reported. “A final determination of cause will be made once a formal investigation is complete.”

The Coast Guard said it’s collaborating with Canadian officials during the ongoing investigation.