Tornadoes, wind and hail damage reported across much of Minnesota

The watched pot finally boiled over across Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening.

More than 2,000 Minnesota homes and businesses were without power Thursday morning in the wake of severe storms that left a trail of damage across central and northern Minnesota Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service received at least four preliminary reports of tornadoes Wednesday night, including sightings near Camp Ripley, Deerwood and Mille Lacs Lake.

There are reports of extensive damage to trees and power lines in the Brainerd Lakes area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Weather spotters reported hailstones the size of tennis balls or larger near Backus, Finlayson, Chisholm and Marble.

There are many reports of large hail and wind damage.

Storm chasers intercepted multiple tornadoes in Minnesota Wednesday. Check out the incredible video.

And at least four preliminary tornado reports came into National Weather Service offices Wednesday.

Tornado reports

MPX issues Tornado Warning [tornado: OBSERVED, hail: <.75 IN] for Morrison [MN] till 7:15 PM CDT * At 647 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Camp Ripley, or 6 miles northeast of Little Falls, moving east at 40 mph.

OBSERVED, hail: <.75 IN] for Morrison [MN] till 7:15 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Lastrup, or 15 miles northeast of Little Falls, moving east at 35 mph.

DLH corrects Tornado Warning [tornado: OBSERVED, hail: 2.50 IN] for Aitkin, Crow Wing [MN] till 7:15 PM CDT At 700 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Deerwood, or 12 miles northwest of Mille Lacs Lake, moving southeast at 35 mph.

OBSERVED, hail: 2.50 IN] for Aitkin, Pine [MN] till 8:15 PM CDT * At 741 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 8 miles northeast of Malmo, or 16 miles east of Mille Lacs Lake, moving east at 25 mph.

Wind damage reports

4 N Breezy Point [Crow Wing Co, MN] Storm Chaser reports Tstm Wnd Dmg at 6:25 PM CDT — Reports heavy damage. Powerlines down across road, damage to siding and roofs, and numerous trees down. Time estimated.

2 NW Jenkins [Cass Co, MN] Public reports Tstm Wnd Dmg at 12 Jun, 6:12 PM CDT. Several small to medium trees down, snapped near base.

2 NNE Wolford [Crow Wing Co, MN] Public reports Tstm Wnd Dmg at 12 Jun, 6:48 PM CDT. Extensive tree damage. Medium to large trees snapped. Trailer home turned over. Time estimated from radar.

3 SW Crosslake [Crow Wing Co, MN] Trained Spotter reports Tstm Wnd Dmg at 12 Jun, 6:30 PM CDT — Several trees uprooted and snapped.

2 NNE Cuyuna [Crow Wing Co, MN] Public reports Tstm Wnd Dmg at 12 Jun, 6:54 PM CDT. Large trees snapped and uprooted. Time estimated.

4 NW Wright [Carlton Co, MN] Public reports Tstm Wnd Dmg at 12 Jun, 6:48 PM CDT. Numerous trees snapped. Time estimated.

2 SW Sartell [Stearns Co, MN] Storm Chaser reports Tstm Wnd Gst of M61 MPH at 12 Jun, 7:29 PM CDT.

4 NNW Albany [Stearns Co, MN] Trained Spotter reports Tstm Wnd Dmg at 12 Jun, 7:05 PM CDT — 50 foot tall trees uprooted.

Hail reports

Numerous reports of hail from golf ball to baseball size came in. Yes, that’s an umpire making the call in Chisholm.

1 NNE Ely [St. Louis Co, MN] Public reports Hail of golf ball size (M1.75 Inch) at 12 Jun, 5:12 PM CDT.

12 WNW Isabella [Lake Co, MN] Cocorahs reports Hail of ping pong ball size (M1.50 Inch) at 12 Jun, 5:59 PM CDT.

2 N Backus [Cass Co, MN] Trained Spotter reports Hail of tennis ball size (M2.50 Inch) at 5:58 PM CDT.

1 NW Chisholm [St. Louis Co, MN] Trained Spotter reports Hail of tennis ball size (M2.50 Inch) at 5:53 PM CDT — Delayed report. Holes in gutters and dents in car suggest 3 hail may have occurred.

Mountain Iron [St. Louis Co, MN] Public reports Hail of golf ball size (M1.75 Inch) at 12 Jun, 6:09 PM CDT — Damage to roof and car.

6 SSW Tower [St. Louis Co, MN] Trained Spotter reports Hail of golf ball size (M1.75 Inch) at 12 Jun, 7:10 PM CDT — Numerous hail stones, enough to fill up a bucket.

5 W Aitkin [Aitkin Co, MN] Public reports Hail of golf ball size (M1.75 Inch) at 12 Jun, 7:05 PM CDT.

Our weather looks quieter Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 70s north with some 80s south.