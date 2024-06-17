Family holds hometown funeral for fallen Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell

Family and friends of fallen Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell are holding his funeral Monday in his hometown of New Haven, Conn.

Mitchell lived in New Haven until 2018, when he moved to Minnesota. Mitchell and his long-term partner were raising four children in Maple Grove. He worked as a TSA agent at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before joining the Minneapolis Police Department.

Thousands of people attended a memorial service for Mitchell last week in Maple Grove. A procession of vehicles traveled a route lined by supporters after the service, carrying Mitchell’s body to the airport to take his body to Connecticut.

An online fundraiser raised more the $25,000 to send officers from the Minneapolis Police Department to the service. Organizers said an honor guard and 30 officers will be in attendance in Connecticut.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Connecticut police officers joined Minneapolis officers and police Chief Brian O’Hara for a procession Monday morning.

Reporter Brooke Griffin with Fox 61 in Connecticut said more than 100 people attended the New Haven procession.

“It was incredible to see so many Connecticut officers from so many different departments — even the Newark, New Jersey officers as well — they have made an appearance, coming together for somebody that's not even a part of our community here,” Griffin said.

Mitchell was shot and killed on May 30 while responding to the scene of a chaotic shooting in Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood.

Monday’s funeral service began at 10 a.m. CST. Mitchell will be buried in New Haven after the service.