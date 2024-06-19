Celebrate the longest day of the year with these summer solstice events in Minnesota

Press pause on that summertime sadness, the solstice has arrived. The longest day of the year lands on Thursday this year.

Across Minnesota there are events celebrating the Midsummer holiday and this year, June’s full moon coincides with the event. The strawberry moon in Capricorn is extra special this year: the Farmers’ Almanac says it is the lowest moon in many years. This means the moon will look extra large and have a reddish-orange color.

For those wanting to partake in festivities, here are some events in Minnesota.

Thursday, June 20

Summer Solstice Celebration. Bring a picnic and head to the Big Red Barn in Mankato to celebrate the longest day of the year. 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 170 Good Counsel Drive Mankato, MN 56001. Free.

Summer Solstice at the Children’s Museum of southern Minnesota . There will be nature crown making and sundials and a nature scavenger hunt. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 224 Lamm Street, Mankato, MN 56001.

Summer Solstice Solar Observing. The Bell Museum is celebrating the day with solar telescopes. Join them in the Learning Landscape as they dig into the science behind the solstice. 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W. St. Paul, MN 55113. Price of museum admission.

Summer Solstice yoga flow. Yoga with live music and sun berry tea to follow. 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Franklin Arts Center #216, 1001 Kingwood St b10, Brainerd, MN 56401. $25.

Summer Solstice Sunrise Celebration. Gather in nature to begin the day with meditation, reflection and conversation. 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tioga Boat Landing, Cohasset, MN 55721. Free.

Friday, June 21

Summer Solstice Drum Jam. Check out the drum circle with the Women’s Drum Center. Instruments are provided, no experience is necessary. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 2242 University Avenue W. St. Paul, MN, 55114. $15.

Summer Solstice and Wooden Boat Festival. The north is ready to celebrate summer. The annual summer solstice and wooden boat festival at North House Folk School in Grand Marias is Friday, June 21 and Saturday June 22. 500 W. Hwy 61 Grand Marais, MN 55604. Free.

Summer Solstice Haunted Summit Avenue. Join a Victorian guide for ghost stories along Summit in St. Paul. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Overlook Park, 418 Summit Ave, St Paul, MN 55102. $30.

Saturday, June 22

Summer Solstice at the Lavender Barnyard. An evening to celebrate the summer solstice and tune into the energy of the moon. 5-10 p.m. 6401 225th Street West Farmington, MN 55024. $40.

Midsummer Pride Party. Celebrate pride and the summer solstice at the Franconia Sculpture Park. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 29836 St Croix Trail N, Shafer, MN 55074. Free.

Midsommardagen: A popular Swedish tradition, celebrate the start of summer with Swedish music, dancing, arts and crafts, vendors and of course, the Midsummer Pole. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20880 Olinda Trail North Scandia, MN 55073. Free.

Sunday, June 23

The Highest Love- A Summer Solstice Celebration. Join the Modus Locus Expansion to open the gates of summer with storytelling at 11:11 p.m. 3338 University Avenue Southeast #220 Minneapolis, MN 55414. $25.

Summer Solstice Yoga Flow + Sound Meditation. Enjoy an herbal elixir, a sound bath and shakti yoga flow. 10-11 a.m. at Hi Flora. 2558 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405 Donation based.