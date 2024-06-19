Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Morning Edition
Cathy Wurzer and Gracie Stockton

Saint Paul Public Schools approves $1 billion budget reliant on major cuts, deficit spending

Saint Paul Public Schools has a budget set for the next fiscal year; the board voted six to one Tuesday night to approve a $1 billion package.

With the budget come roughly $114 million in cuts and reliance on deficit spending.

“A lot of that is tied to pandemic-era federal aid getting cut from the budget,” Alex Derosier with the Pioneer Press told Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer. “So far, we know that it’ll mean cuts to arts programs, it’ll mean cuts to special education interpreters, we’ll also probably see custodial staff get cut, as well as lunch menus reduced.”

Listen to their full conversation, including the implications of funding shortfalls, declining enrollment and potential teacher layoffs, by clicking on the player above.

