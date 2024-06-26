New Feeding Our Future charges: Prosecutors say 5 tried to bribe juror with $120K

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said they’ve charged five people with trying to bribe a juror with $120,000 cash in a Hallmark gift bag during the recent Feeding Our Future trial that ended with five of seven defendants convicted.

Comparing it to a mob movie, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger called the alleged plan to bribe the person known as juror 52 “a chilling attack on our justice system” as he laid out details that included a contact flying in from Seattle and a list of juror names spirited from the courthouse in a water bottle.

The group, Luger said, targeted juror 52 because they believed her to be the youngest juror as well as the only juror of color. “They studied her, followed her and determined that she would succumb,” he said, but “juror 52 could not be bought.”

The attempted bribe came to light publicly on June 3 near the end of the trial when prosecutors disclosed the investigation. They said a woman had come to juror 52’s house, given the cash to the juror’s father-in-law (the juror was not at home) and promised to deliver more money if the juror agreed to find the defendants not guilty.

The juror called 911 when she returned home, and local police contacted the FBI, leading to the investigation and charges announced Wednesday.

Those charged include Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 35, of Savage, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 23, of Shakopee, Said Shafii Farah, 42, of Minneapolis, Abdulkarim Shafii Farah, 24, of Minneapolis, and Ladan Mohamed Ali, 31, of Seattle.

Several are expected to make initial appearances in federal court on the charges later Wednesday.

Three of those accused in the bribery scheme were also defendants in the earlier trial. Luger said Abdimajid Nur recruited Ali while Said Farah allegedly provided the bribe money and his brother Abdiaziz Farah organized the plan. Said Farah was acquitted in the earlier trial.

Tracking the juror by GPS

The trial tied to the alleged bribery attempt involved seven defendants connected to a small restaurant in Shakopee who were accused of stealing $47 million from two federal child nutrition programs during the pandemic by falsifying reimbursement requests.

Investigators said this was part of a much larger scheme to fleece taxpayers out of $250 million. A jury convicted five of the seven defendants.

As the five-week trial ground on, Luger said the attempted bribery scheme was pulled together to win acquittal for the defendants.

The images show cash bundles authorities say were used to try and bribe a juror in the Feeding Our Future trial. Screenshot via search warrant application

He said the alleged conspirators began backgrounding juror 52’s family members and conducting “surveillance” to learn the juror’s habits.

“One of the conspirators followed Juror 52 home as she left the courthouse during the trial, and they purchased a GPS tracking device to covertly install on Juror 52’s car in order to track her movements,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Hoping to corrupt the entire jury, the alleged conspirators pulled together a a list of arguments for juror 52 to convince other jurors that included language arguing prosecutors were driven by racial hatred and prejudice against African immigrant populations, Luger added.

On May 30, according Luger’s office, Ali flew from Seattle to Minneapolis to carry out the bribery scheme. On June 2, at about 8:50 p.m., Abdulkarim Farah and Ali drove to juror 52’s house to attempt the bribe — a bag filled with $120,000 in denominations of $100, $50 and $20 — while Abdulkarim Farah remained in the car and took video of Ali dropping off the bribe money.

The indictment charges all five defendants with conspiracy to bribe a juror, bribery of a juror, and corruptly influencing a juror. Abdiaziz Farah was also charged with obstruction of justice.

The indictment also alleges defendants tried to erase evidence of the attempted bribe from their phones. That evidence, later recovered by authorities, included the video that Abdulkarim Farah allegedly took of Ali dropping of the money.



