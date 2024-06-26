Erosion continues after rain-swollen Blue Earth River claims home near Rapidan Dam

The rain-swollen Blue Earth River continued to carve a larger channel around the Rapidan Dam southwest of Mankato on Wednesday, after claiming a home near the dam the previous night.

The house was undercut when river floodwaters — blocked by debris piled against the dam — cut the new path. It teetered on the edge for a day before falling into the water on Tuesday night.

The home had been evacuated before the collapse, and there were no reports of injuries.

In an update Wednesday, county officials said they “have seen dramatic changes overnight and this morning as the channel around the west abutment of the dam has continued to cut wider and deeper.”

Support the News you Need Gifts from individuals keep MPR News accessible to all - free of paywalls and barriers.

The dam itself remains intact. And the flow of the river — swollen from recent torrential rainfall — has slowed slightly. But authorities said recent erosion has now raised concerns about a county highway bridge just upstream from the dam.

Video House near Rapidan Dam falls into Blue Earth River

The river “is still flowing as a rate that inhibits emergency mitigation strategies,” the county reported. It’s working with state and federal officials to assess the situation.

There are no large-scale evacuations in place below the dam.

After viewing flood damage in southern Minnesota — including the bypassed dam — by helicopter on Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said the state is likely to be eligible for federal disaster aid.

“I am not an engineer, but looking at that dam and seeing the severe damage there as well as washed-out roads in Minnesota, I believe we could well be into our $10.5 million. That is the level at which federal aid would tick in for public infrastructure,” Klobuchar said.

Flooding closes rides at Valley Fair

Three rides at a Twin Cities amusement park have been closed due to flooding on the Minnesota River.

At Valley Fair in Shakopee, the Excalibur and Renegade rollercoasters are closed to riders, as is the park’s whitewater rapids ride Thunder Canyon.

The park also says some parking areas are flooded and is asking visitors to use overflow parking lots, including one at Canterbury Downs.

Valley Fair says the majority of the park is open for business as usual and encourages visitors to check the park's website for updates.