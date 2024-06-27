Minnesota competitors gear up as U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials begin in Minneapolis

The nation’s best gymnasts are in Minneapolis this week, vying for spots at the Summer Olympics in Paris. The Olympic-hopeful gymnasts are competing to be among the five men and five women who will go for gold in the Summer Games.

Among the competitors are Minnesotans Suni Lee of St. Paul and Shane Wiskus of Spring Park.

Lee won a gold, silver and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Gymnast Sunisa Lee trains on the uneven bars ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at the Target Center on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnast Sunisa Lee puts chalk on her hands ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at the Target Center on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnast Sunisa Lee trains on the balance beam ahead of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials at the Target Center on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The 21-year-old has spent the better part of two years fighting multiple kidney issues and started practice this week feeling ill. Longtime coach Jess Graba, however, said she doesn’t believe it will hinder Lee’s ability to compete when the women’s trials begin Friday night.

Lee is coming off a promising performance at the U.S. Championships, where she was a solid fourth in the all-around while looking impressive on uneven bars and balance beam, her two best events.

“She’s a little nervous, because you’re at home. But it’s kind of weird, because you don’t feel like you’re at home, but you know you are,” Graba said. “I think it’s awesome. We both are really happy that we’re here. And we get to share our city and share our area with everybody.”

The homecoming has former Gopher Wiskus feeling grateful.

Shane Wiskus performs his vault routine during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Gymnastics men's practice day at the Target Center on Tuesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“I’m grateful to be here, still able to do what I'm doing,” he said. “I can still remember how I felt as like a young gymnast. And, you know, regardless of what happens this weekend, I can already say with confidence that that 12 year old Shane would be so proud of where I am today. And, you know, that brings me a lot of comfort.”

Wiskus also competed in Tokyo and won the 2021 Nissen-Emery Award, which is awarded to the nation's best senior collegiate gymnast.

While many Minnesotan’s eyes will be on Wiskus and Lee, gymnastics fans are also watching Simone Biles, who placed mental health at the forefront of the Olympic conversation when she prioritized her safety over her pursuit of medals in Tokyo. She has been transparent about her ongoing issues and believes she’s better prepared for what might await her in Paris.

Gymnast Simone Biles looks on ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at the Target Center on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnast Simone Biles trains on the uneven bars ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at the Target Center on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnast Simone Biles trains on the uneven bars ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at the Target Center on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics begin Thursday and run through Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The men’s Olympic team will be announced Saturday and the women’s will be announced Sunday.

How to watch the gymnastics tournament in Minneapolis

Only resale tickets are currently available and prices range from $60-$375 per day. The schedule of events is:

Thursday: 5:30-8 p.m. — Men’s Day 1

Friday: 6:30-9 p.m. — Women’s Day 1

Saturday: 2 p.m.-5 p.m. — Men’s Day 2

Sunday: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. — Women’s Day 2

No video cameras of any kind are allowed at the trials. Using cell phones to record video is prohibited. All still images taken must be for personal use only.

Fans are allowed to bring signs and banners that are supportive of athletes and national teams. Signs or banners with any other type of messages are not allowed. Signs and banners must not be larger than 24 inches by 36 inches or block the view of other spectators when displayed.

If you didn’t get tickets…

Coverage of the gymnastic trials will be broadcast on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

If you’re in downtown Minneapolis, you can check out these free gymnastics events in person:

Promenade Du Nord



Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The magic of Paris comes to downtown Minneapolis. For four days, Nicollet Mall will turn into Promenade du Nord, a Parisian street fair featuring a market with over 60 local vendors, outdoor dining, street performers, gymnastics demonstrations, music and more.

Flip Zone presented by Target

Thursday 3-8 p.m., Friday 3-10 p.m., Saturday noon-6 p.m. and Sunday 3-10 p.m., outside Target Center and Target Field.

The official fan fest of Gymnastics City USA is Flip Zone Presented by Target. The event features a parkour course, musical performances, watch parties and appearances by popular gymnasts. Click here for a complete schedule of Flip Zone activities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.