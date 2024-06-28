Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Flooding
MPR News Staff
Updated:

As flood cleanup continues in parts of Minnesota, some rivers are still rising

Floodwaters cover the surface of a four-lane highway
Floodwaters cover part of U.S. Highway 169 at the State Highway 93 exit west of Le Sueur on Thursday.
Minnesota Department of Transportation

Cleanup from major flooding continued Friday in parts of Minnesota, while rivers were still rising in other areas of the state.

Heavy rain early Friday was an unwelcome sight — and there was the potential for more showers and storms across Minnesota later in the day. But as of Friday morning, forecasters said they didn’t think it would have a major effect on rivers.

“There is that ongoing flood potential, but with rivers starting to recover a little bit from the earlier rainfall, we’re not expecting too much of an impact for rivers to increase once again,” said Ryan Dunleavy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. “That would take another significant rainfall like we saw just a few days ago.”

In Blue Earth County, officials continued to monitor the Rapidan Dam southwest of Mankato. The rain-swollen Blue Earth River carved a path around the dam earlier in the week, destroying a home and an electrical substation — and endangering a business and a county highway bridge.

Two images compare the river damage caused by flooding.
This combination of satellite images provided by MaxarTechnologies shows views of the Rapidan Dam on Minnesota’s Blue Earth River, south of Mankato, on Sept. 6, 2011 (top) and on Wednesday (bottom) after floodwaters cut a new channel around the dam.
Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP

As of Thursday, the volume of water going through the channel was decreasing — but remained great enough to impede efforts to mitigate the erosion.

Elsewhere in southern Minnesota, the flood fight and cleanup continued in Waterville, Windom, Jackson and other communities that saw creeks, rivers and lakes spill over their banks after torrential rain in the past week.

Some highways remained closed, including U.S. Highway 169 between St. Peter and Le Sueur, U.S. Highway 71 in Jackson and State Highway 60 between Worthington and Windom. Many bridges across the Minnesota River also remained closed on Friday.

crane cleaning up debris
Levi Witte with MnDOT removes debris from a pillar of the North Star Bridge with a mechanical claw on Thursday. The bridge over the Minnesota River connects Mankato and North Mankato.
Jackson Forderer for MPR News

The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday reopened U.S. Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter, as water levels dropped along the Minnesota River.

Downstream, the Minnesota River was still rising Friday closer to the Twin Cities. The Mississippi River also was on the rise at St. Paul and Hastings.

At St. Paul, the river has flooded Harriet Island Park and a stretch of Shepard and Warner roads near downtown. It’s forecast to crest at 20.8 feet over the weekend, which would be the seventh-highest crest on record.

High water encroaches on a park and bridge
The Mississippi River -- in major flood stage -- encroaches on a park and bridge near Lower Grey Cloud Island in Cottage Grove, Minn., on Thursday. The road has been closed until water levels recede.
City of Cottage Grove

In Cottage Grove, the rising water level along the Mississippi prompted city officials to close a bridge and causeway that provide access to Lower Grey Cloud Island.

City officials said they’ve gone door-to-door to talk with residents on the island about the closures. They’ve also provided sandbags to the owners of some properties that might be affected by flooding.