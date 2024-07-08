County Bridge over the Blue Earth River still too dangerous to assess

Fast-moving water from the Blue Earth River continues to hamper efforts by crews to inspect a county bridge just south of the Rapidan Dam near Mankato.

After a partial failure of the Rapidan Dam in late June, Blue Earth County officials turned to the stability of the County Road 9 bridge.

“The speed of the river’s flow makes it still too dangerous to get a boat into the water to inspect the bridge’s piers,” said Blue Earth County spokesperson Jessica Anderson.

As of Monday, the bridge remains closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Support the News you Need Gifts from individuals keep MPR News accessible to all - free of paywalls and barriers.

Blue Earth County and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources continue to monitor the speed of the river, and the county and the state transportation department continue monitoring the bridge.

Following the flooding, Blue Earth County officials are also encouraging residents and business owners to use the county's website to file property damage reports.

She says as of Monday morning, the county has received more than 400 reports of property damage. Anderson said those reports range from the damage done by flooding to a vehicle parked in an underground lot to water damage to a corner of carpet in the basement of a residential home.

“No amount of damage is too small to report,” said Anderson.

Anderson said property damage reports will help the county plan for what help will be necessary to help residents clean up. Blue Earth County residents can file those reports at the county’s website.