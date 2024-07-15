Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison arrested for possible DUI

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison looks on prior to the start of a game against Kansas City at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023.
David Berding | Getty Images file

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in California on Friday for suspected drunk driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.  

Officers were dispatched to near Los Angeles International Airport just after 11 p.m. Friday on a report of a stopped vehicle blocking traffic. Highway patrol officers found a white Rolls-Royce blocking a lane of a freeway, with the driver asleep at the wheel. 

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Jordan Addison. Authorities conducted a brief investigation and arrested Addison on suspicion of driving under the influence. 

The Los Angeles Daily News first reported the incident.

In a brief statement, the Vikings said the team knows of the arrest.

“We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident,” the team said Sunday.

Addison, who is set to begin his second season with the Vikings, was cited a year ago for speeding in St. Paul, driving 140 mph on I-94. His drivers license was revoked for six months following that citation. 

The latest incident in California comes just a week after Addison’s teammate Khyree Johnson was killed in car crash in Maryland. Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in that crash.