Vikings receiver Jordan Addison arrested for possible DUI

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in California on Friday for suspected drunk driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were dispatched to near Los Angeles International Airport just after 11 p.m. Friday on a report of a stopped vehicle blocking traffic. Highway patrol officers found a white Rolls-Royce blocking a lane of a freeway, with the driver asleep at the wheel.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Jordan Addison. Authorities conducted a brief investigation and arrested Addison on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Los Angeles Daily News first reported the incident.

In a brief statement, the Vikings said the team knows of the arrest.

“We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident,” the team said Sunday.

Addison, who is set to begin his second season with the Vikings, was cited a year ago for speeding in St. Paul, driving 140 mph on I-94. His drivers license was revoked for six months following that citation.

The latest incident in California comes just a week after Addison’s teammate Khyree Johnson was killed in car crash in Maryland. Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in that crash.