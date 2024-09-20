Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Health
Erica Zurek

What to know about getting the flu shot 

A nurse gives a flu vaccination shot into someone's arm.
Seasonal flu shots are available now for everyone 6 months of age and older.
Mario Tama | Getty Images

The first official day of fall is just around the corner and so are pumpkin spice lattes, wool sweaters and flu shots. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting respiratory illness case numbers to be similar to or lower than last year’s. Health experts suggest getting a flu shot to stay protected throughout flu season.

People over 65, children under 5 and pregnant people are more at risk of complications from the flu, including death.   

Here is what to know about the vaccine: 

Shots are designed to protect against three strains 

This year, the available vaccine is trivalent, meaning it will target three strains of the influenza virus, including two influenza A viruses and one influenza B virus.

The vaccine is typically administered as an intramuscular injection in the arm. There is also a nasal spray vaccine, but it is not recommended for everyone. Mayo Clinic encourages people to check with their health care provider to determine if the nasal spray is safe to use.  

There are better times than others to get vaccinated 

Seasonal flu shots are available now for everyone 6 months of age and older.

“The best time to get a flu shot is in September or October, but it’s never too late to get vaccinated,” said Jessica Metzger, clinical immunization unit supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Health. The CDC recommends being vaccinated by the end of October.

Minnesota health officials tend to see flu cases peak in January and February, so Metzger suggests people still get vaccinated in November or December if they have not already.  

“The vaccine can lower the risk of getting the flu and prevent serious illness and hospitalization,” Metzger said. Protection from the shot lasts about five to six months, depending on an individual’s age. 

Flu shots are widely available 

The vaccine is readily available at Minnesota pharmacies, health care clinics and local health departments beginning in September. Metzger said it is good to get the updated flu vaccine every year due to changing strains.

Most insurance plans cover 100 percent of the cost. For patients younger than 19 who do not have health insurance, the Vaccines for Children Program provides flu shots at no cost.