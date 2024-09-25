Zumbro Falls voters receive wrong ballots in the mail

In the southeast Minnesota town of Zumbro Falls, voters received the wrong ballots in the mail just as early voting started.

The error comes just days after a ballot misprint in Faribault County incorrectly identified the political parties for candidates in a state House race.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said ballot misprints very rarely happen and that election officials in Zumbro Falls were quick to contact the state.

“There’s a particular petition you have to file, and so we’re helping them to file their petitions and editing them, and I have every confidence that this will be fixed in time for people to vote and vote with an accurate ballot,” he said.

In the latest MPR News, KARE 11 and Minnesota Star Tribune poll, 2 in 5 Minnesota voters believe that mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud.

But Simon is confident with the current system and said there are multiple layers of security to guarantee accuracy.