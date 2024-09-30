Burnsville shooting victim among 5 added to St. Paul fallen firefighter memorial

More than 200 people gathered to witness the unveiling of five new columns added to the Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the grounds of the state Capitol on Sunday afternoon in St. Paul.

The latest addition to the memorial was Adam Finseth, a firefighter-paramedic with the Burnsville Fire Department. He was shot by a gunman while helping a wounded police officer on Feb. 18.

Finseth was one of three first responders who died that day while responding to a domestic violence call.

“Adam was so humble. He wouldn’t want any of this. He’d never want to be recognized, but it is the most fitting thing we can do. I mean, under the circumstances where he lost his life was unbelievable. He was there trying to protect seven kids, and it was his day off. And he came in to do his duty as a SWAT medic, and I don’t think any one of us could have thought it would have went this way,” said Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann.

The family of Burnsville firefighter paramedic Adam Finseth receives the state memorial honor flag. Nicole Ki | MPR News

Four others were added to the memorial: Kayla Geifer of the Courtland Fire Department, who died July 13, 2023; Thomas McDonough, Jr., of the St. Paul Fire Department, who died Aug. 24, 2020; Lloyd Conley, Sr., of the MN State Fire Marshal’s Office, who died Nov. 2., 1921; and Arthur Clark, Sr., of the MN State Fire Marshal’s Office, who died Aug. 29, 1913.

Active and retired firefighters, along with family and loved ones of fallen firefighters, attended the ceremony. Finseth’s sister Amber Smith said she carries the loss of her older brother every day.

“We’re having to let go of the future that I thought I would have with my brother. Thinking about his children is a daily concern. Everything has changed,” said Smith.

She said she’ll remember Finseth as someone who was always calm.

“If we can just honor Adam in that way, that life is really short. We know that now, and to always find ways to laugh. As a big brother, he taught me to not take life so seriously, and he’s always the calm in the storm,” she said.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Department of Safety commissioner Bob Jacobson were also in attendance.

Finseth’s family received a state memorial honor flag to commemorate his service.

Finseth is the 249th firefighter in Minnesota who has died while on duty since 1881, according to the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation.