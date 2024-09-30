Volunteers break ground in St. Paul for Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project

About 1,000 volunteers in hard hats were on site Monday in St. Paul for the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

The project is hosted by Habitat for Humanity International in partnership with the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

For 40 years, the Carter Work Project has traveled to 14 countries, bringing together thousands of volunteers, celebrities, elected officials and others to build homes and raise awareness about the need for affordable housing.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter talks with Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, at The Heights Development work site. Tim Evans for MPR News

Habitat for Humanity officials said the project, which is taking place on the former Hillcrest Golf Course, is the largest modern-day investment on St. Paul’s East Side.

Volunteers and workers will help build 147 homes for The Heights over the next several years. The project will include single-family homes, town homes, and 3-plex and 4-plex townhomes.

Organization officials say they hope to have 30 homes built sometime next year.

Singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood take part in a press conference hosted by Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity International to launch the Carter Work Project Week. Tim Evans for MPR News

The Carter Work Project is a passion project of former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who donated one week of their time each year to build affordable homes worldwide.

This year, the construction falls on the former president’s 100th birthday, which is Oct. 1.

Volunteers Lee Cardella and Truman Bruckner, both from Omaha, Neb., cut timber at The Heights Development construction site. Tim Evans for MPR News

President and CEO of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity Chris Coleman said the project addresses realities of the past and aims to bring change to the future.

“The Twin Cities is a very strong community, but unfortunately, we have one of the largest disparities in the rates of homeownership between the white community and communities of color,” Coleman said. “We didn’t end up here by accident. This was a product of redlining, restrictive covenants, the decisions about where we build freeways, all stripped our black community of ownership opportunities.”

“We have to be as intentional about solving this problem as we were about creating it in the first place,” he said.

Volunteers build homes at The Heights Development construction site. Tim Evans for MPR News

The homes will include solar rooftop shingles, all-electric appliances and sustainable construction materials including reusable water bottles.

According to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, the Carter Work Project has raised $12 million in cash and non-monetary donations so far.

About 4,000 volunteers from across Minnesota and the country will participate in the project.

Families for The Heights have not been selected but applications are open. To learn more visit their website.