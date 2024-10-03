Minnesota first responders, volunteers head south to aid in Hurricane Helene cleanup

Minnesota is sending more help to North Carolina where communities are still struggling with power outages and other damage from devastating flooding a week after Hurricane Helene tore through the region.

Gov. Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide aid in response to an emergency request from North Carolina officials. The guard said it’s sending two St. Cloud-based Chinook cargo helicopters which will carry personnel and supplies to flood-ravaged areas.

Eleven soldiers will accompany the helicopters. The guard said they’re scheduled to arrive Friday and stay at least a week — or longer if needed.

“The Minnesota National Guard is ready to assist the state of North Carolina and help support people and communities impacted by Hurricane Helene,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Minnesota National Guard’s adjutant general. “We take pride in being able to answer the call when another state requests support.”

Support Local News When breaking news happens, MPR News provides the context you need. Help us meet the significant demands of these newsgathering efforts.

A mobile command post from St. Louis County is on its way to North Carolina, too, according to the governor’s office.

More Minnesota agencies are on standby, including the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the state patrol and local fire departments coordinated by the state Fire Marshal. The governor’s office said those agencies are ready to activate and help once they receive assignments.

That help is being provided through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement that includes all 50 states.

Minnesota utilities are also sending personnel to areas with power outages. Xcel Energy said more than 100 of its employees from several states left for Georgia on Wednesday and are expected to stay about two weeks. The utility also released about 230 contractors to help in Georgia.

In southern Minnesota, several lineworkers from the Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative headed south on Wednesday to assist with repairing power outages.

The National Guard and utility companies join other Minnesota aid workers, including the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, who are on the ground across the Southeast, including in Florida where Helene made landfall and left widespread damage.